Apple Festival celebrates Chilhowie's heritage

“The Valley of Many Deer” was the theme of this year’s Chilhowie Community Apple Festival, as it celebrated the history of the town and its name. Parade participants and vendors used apples and Native American décor to highlight the theme. Rain was a feature for part of the day on Saturday but the weather for most of the three-day event was typically fall with cool temperatures and warm sunshine. Kennedy Morgan, a senior at Holston High School, was crowned Miss Apple Festival. Her court consisted of 1st runner up Rachel Barnes, CHS senior; 2nd runner up Hannah Manns, CHS senior; 3rd runner up Abigail Poole, 2021 CHS graduate; and a tie for 4th runner up between Makayla Hart, CHS junior, and Amber Huffman, CHS senior. Bands from around the region competed on Saturday afternoon with showcase performances from the Chilhowie High School Mighty Warrior Band and Emory & Henry College Marching Band.

