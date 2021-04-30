Lodging coming to downtown Tazewell

Funds will be used to finance the purchase of real estate to assist with the development of the project located on Main Street in Tazewell.

The planned renovations to the building include a new roof, new windows, new parking lot, new plumbing and electric, new HVAC, complete exterior paint, new landscaping and complete renovation and redesign of the interior.

“For a number of years, the Town of Tazewell has been actively trying to recruit a hotel to locate within the Town of Tazewell’s political jurisdiction,” said Town of Tazewell Manager Todd Day. “We feel a hotel will, in time, attract additional entrepreneurs and businesses with intentions on capitalizing from the fast growing Back of The Dragon and the wealth it is -- and continues to bring -- to the Town of Tazewell and the surrounding region.

“VCEDA is assisting in making this hotel a reality along with the Town of Tazewell Town Council and the Town of Tazewell I/EDA and the CPPDC,” Day continued. “We are thankful to and for Jonathan Belcher and his team for having the good vision to clearly see the potential for such a success and we look forward to seeing the hotel a reality in late 2023.”