Library Notebook

Individuals will be able to use a “privacy pod” purchased with grant funding in the Wythe-Grayson Regional Library system.

The pod is designed to dampen the sound of conversations for a quiet, more productive work environment. While the library has a variety of meeting spaces, there was a lack of space for individuals to meet in private without using the Community Room. This booth will help the library improve its ability to accommodate our community's needs. The pod will be used for such things as telehealth medicine, job interviews, podcasting, and virtual meetings.

The booths are sound dampening, have a light source, ventilation, USB port and electrical outlets. Bring your own device or check out a small laptop. Public Wi-Fi is available, ask for the password at the front desk. Other items available for check out are a tablet stand and headset with mic.

“We have had a need for a quiet place to have a private virtual or phone conversation, be it for medical, professional, or legal reasons,” said Mary Thomas, regional library director.

“These booths are located at the Wythe County, Grayson County and Whitetop libraries. Already we are seeing people using these booths. We have been getting wonderful comments about these privacy pods,” she said. “These booths have a dimmable light, power outlet and a small adjustable table.”

The purchase of the pod was supported by grant funds from Library of Virginia American Rescue Plan Act sub-grant. For further information, please call: Wythe County Public Library 276-228-4951 and Grayson County Public Library 276-773-3018 or visit us online at wgrlib.org.

Other activities at the Wythe County Public Library in Wytheville next week include Dungeons and Dragons gaming Tuesday at 4 p.m.; Colorful Cats Storytime for youngsters Wednesday at 10 a.m.; a Lego Club at the Tweens and Teens gathering Wednesday at 4 p.m., and hosting the Twisted Stitchers on Friday at 4 p.m.

The monthly Friends of the Wythe County Library used-books sale also comes up next Friday and Saturday. Be sure and visit the little red bookshop behind the main library for book bargains of all varieties.

New arrivals on the shelves of the Wythe County Public Library include:

Non-Fiction: “Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions” by Temple Grandin; “No Choice: The Destruction of Roe v. Wade and the Fight to Protect a Fundamental American Right” by Becca Andrews; “Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know” by Ben Bowlin; “The Forerunner: A Story of Pain and Perseverance in America” by Cori Bush; “Nineteen Ways of Looking at Consciousness” by Patrick House; “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham; “Saving Main Street: Small Business in the Time of Covid-19” by Gary Rivlin; “You Are Not Alone: The NAMI Gide to Navigating Mental Health: With Advice from Experts and Wisdom from Real People and Families” by Ken Duckworth; “The Book of Boundaries: Set the Limits That Will Set You Free” by Melissa Urban; “The Escape Artist: The Man Who Broke Out of Auschwitz to Warn the World” by Jonathan Freeland.”

Fiction: “The High Notes” by Danielle Steel (large print); “Jacqueline in Paris” by Ann Mah (large print); “Mercury Pictures Presents” by Anthony Marra (large print); “Long Shadows” by David Baldacchi (large print); “The Housekeeper” by Joy Fielding (large print); “Lore Olympus Volume 3” by Rachel Smythe (graphic novel); “Animal Farm: The Graphic Novel” by Adam Hamdy; “Poster Girl” by Veronica Roth; “Beautiful Graves” by L. J. Shen; “Watching from the Dark” by Gytha Lodge; “Embers on the Wind” by Lisa Rosenberg Williamson; “Voice of Fear” by Heather Graham; “Santa’s Little Yelpers” by David Rosenfelt (mystery); “A Lullaby for Witches” by Hester Fox; “The Hollow Kind” by Andy Davidson; “Mistakes Were Made” by Meryl Wilsner; “Daughter of Darkness” by Terry Brooks; “The Maze” by Nelson DeMille; “Dashing Through the Snowbirds” by Donna Andrews (mystery); ‘Good Morning, Midnight” by Lily Brooks-Dalton (sci-fi); : “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (large print); “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber; “Little Eve” by Catriona Ward; “Signal Fires” by Dani Shapiro; “The Family Game” by Catherine Steadman; “When We Had Wings” by Ariel Lawhon; “Malice House” by Megan Shepherd; “When We Were Sisters” by Fatimah Asghar; “The Wheel of Doll” by Jonathan Ames; “1989” by Val McDermid; “The Furies: Two Charlie Parker Novels” by John Connolly; “A Heart Full of Headstones” by Ian Rankin (mystery); “Liberation Day: Stories” by George Saunders; “The Last Chairlift” by John Irving; “The Favour” by Nicci French; “No Plan B: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee child; “The Oracle of Maracoor” by Gregory Maguire; :The Mountain in the Sea” by Ray Nayler (sci-fi); “The Mime Order” by Samantha Shannon; “The Plot and the Pendulum” by Jen McKinlay; “Built to Last” by Erin Hahn; “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver.

DVDs: “Walker” (Seasons 1 and 2); “Call the Midwife” (Season 11); “Grantchester” (Season 7); “Evil” (Season 1).

Young Adult: “Crumbs” by Diane Stirling; “The Gift” by James Patterson; “Paint the Wind” by Pam Ryan; “The First Thing about You” by Chaz Hayden.

Board Books for Children: “I’m a Little Pumpkin” by Hannah Eliot; “Spot’s Pumpkin Surprise” by Eric Hill; “Peekaboo Sophie!” by Dawn Sirett.

Young Readers: “Megalodon and Prehistoric Sharks” by Joe Brusha; “Latkes and Applesauce: A Hanukkah Story” by Fran Manushkin; “How Do Penguins Play?” by Diane Muldrow; “Mendel’s Hanukkah Mess Up” by Chana Stiefel; “Chip’s Favorite Season” by Patrick Daley; “How to Hide a Turkey” by Sue Fliess; “The Tale of Toad and Badger” by Mary Jane Begin; “Ten Little Eggs: A Celebration of Family” by Mary Hassinger; “Side by Side: The Story of Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez=Lado a lado; la historia de Dolores Huerta y Cesar Chavez” by Monica Brown; “Growing Up on the Playground=Nuestro patio de recreo: by James Luna; “Maya’s Blanket” by Monica Brown; “Rainbow Weaver=Tejedora del arcoⓒU’ris” by Linda Marshall; “Ten Little Puppies=Diez perritos; adaptacio?n de una cancio?n infantile tradicional” by Alma Ada; “Dias y dias-Days and Days” by Ginger Gibson; “My Shoes and I: Crossing Three Borders=Mis zapatos y yo: cruzando tres fronteras” by Por Rene Colato Lainez; “Delicious Hullabaloo=Pachanga deliciosa” by Pat Mora; “Francisco’s Kites” by Alicia Klepeis; “Un tren llamando Esperanza” by Mario Bencastro; “Marisol McDonald and the Clash Bash” by Monica Brown; “¿De dónde eres?” by Yamile Mendez; “Un pregón de frutas” by Margarita Engle; “Llegar a ser Pedro” by Matt Martinez; “What Is the Story of Ebenezer Scrooge?” by Sheila Keenan; “Let’s Pop, Pop, Popcorn” by Cynthia Schumerth; “Poopy Science: Getting to the Bottom of What Comes Out of Your Bottom” by Edward Kay; “The Prisoner of Silverstone” by Linnette Moore.

Audiobooks: “The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas” by James Patterson; “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham; “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult.