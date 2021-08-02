3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $214,900

One level living in the country with a ton of extras! This tastefully updated 1344 sq. ft. home sits on a spacious corner lot and the owners have taken advantage of the space! Two large outbuildings, both with power, and one with heat! Also outside is an above ground pool and kids playground. The large back patio area is big enough for cookouts and family gatherings. The backyard also has a greenhouse and a garden area as well. Inside are three bedrooms and one and a half baths. Everything has been recently updated with new paint, flooring and ceilings throughout! Curved driveway with two entrances. An outdoor wood furnace assists with heating during the winter. The modern kitchen has double ovens and a movable island. Large dining room and laundry room/mud room with storage. Particular care to the landscaping on this property and pride of ownership is exemplified throughout. Newer metal roof. Low maintenance one level living. Call for your showing today!