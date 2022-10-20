Bearcats best G-Girls

Amelia McKenzie had 12 kills, Aidan James added 36 digs and Charli Carpenter dished out 26 assists to lead the Bearcats to a 25-10, 25-10, 27-25 Southwest District win over the G-Girls.
Myra Kariuki added 18 digs and Elle Cobb had 10 kills for Virginia High.
Grundy overcomes Bulldogs
Jessi Looney had 19 digs and 16 kills and Savannah Clevinger talliled 15 kills, four aces and three blocks to lead Grundy to a marathon 25-22, 17-25, 26-28, 25-19, 15-8 non-district win over the Bulldogs.
Lily Porter (20 assists), Madie Owens (18 assists, 10 digs) and Sophie Belcher (five kills) also contributed for the Golden Wave.
Pioneers pound Bulldogs
Fort Chiswell took a 25-17, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23 non-district victory.