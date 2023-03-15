In memory of Youth Services Coordinator Linda Coulter Moore, the Wythe County Public Library will have a new addition coming to the outside area: a garden full of lavender with a decorative tree as a center piece. It will grow on the right side of the main entry into the library. This beautiful Memorial Garden for Linda is being paid for by donations that have been made to The Linda Coulter Moore Memorial Fund.

In addition to the garden, The Linda Coulter Moore Memorial Fund is funding a youth project for the Wythe County Public Library. This was an idea that Linda had proposed, but never got to see blossom. The little ones will get to watch a Cherry Tomato plant grow and take it home in the end!

They will start from the very beginning, with a seed. The kids will each get their own little cup to plant their seed in. Week by week, they can come in and watch their plant sprout, grow leaves, and eventually produce some Cherry Tomatoes! Come see the garden and watch the cherry tomatoes bloom throughout the season!

Events at the Wythe County Public Library next week, in which all library patrons are welcome to participate, includes a Sam Shepard Tribute, a bingo-playing day, and many other activities.

The Monday Meandering Reads Book Club meets Monday, naturally, starting at 1 p.m. This is the club where participants can talk about any book they’ve read, or just come and listen and maybe find your next read.

Dungeons and Dragons gaming is held each Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m. Right now, this seems to be the library’s most popular activity.

Jungle Tales Storytime is Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m., for youngsters.

Also Wednesday is Teens and Tweens Games, and that starts at 4 p.m.

The Friends of the Wythe County Library meet Thursday at 4 p.m. This is the library support group that helps with programs that might not otherwise be affordable. If you think you might like to be a part of it, drop in at the meeting and see if it’s your cup of tea.

The Writing Writers are hosted at the library on Friday, at 10 a.m. The writing prompt for this meeting is to write something on how far you can trace back your family tree, for those who want to participate in that. Otherwise, just come and enjoy chatting about various aspects of writing and maybe get some useful tips.

The Twisted Stitchers are also hosted by the library on Friday, starting at 4 p.m. This gathering is a mix of knitting and socializing, but it’s always fun.

A special program on Friday is a reading of writings by playwright Sam Shepard by a variety of readers. The Star Mountainville Group presents this program starting at 6 p.m., free to anyone wishing to attend. This Sam Shepard Tribute offers presentations by a half-dozen readers doing a variety of stories. (This program will be repeated Saturday at Oracle Books Underground at 6:30 p.m.)

Bingo at the Wythe County library is set for Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. Further information: call 276-228-4951.

Wythe County Public Library