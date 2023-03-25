The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and SCORE, mentors to America’s small businesses and a resource partner of the SBA, announced that registration for the 2023 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit is now open. The two-day online event will take place from May 2-3. Attendance is free of charge, but registration is required.

This year’s NSBW Virtual Summit will feature educational workshops, access to federal resources, and networking. A detailed agenda and list of cosponsor speakers will be published at a later date.

“Providing support to small businesses through education, networking, and mentorship is what SBA and SCORE do best,” said SBA Associate Administrator for Communications and Public Liaison Christina Hale. “This annual event has become a cornerstone of National Small Business Week, attended by thousands of entrepreneurs across the country.”

“In this rapidly evolving climate for small business owners, SCORE is proud to partner with the SBA on the 2023 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit,” said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. “This summit offers incredibly valuable information, tools, and resources to American small business owners at no cost and in an accessible virtual environment. We look forward to connecting with thousands of entrepreneurs and supporting them on their journeys to success.”

For more information about National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.