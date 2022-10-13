The problem with a double-decker dog deck

I was standing below a second-story outdoor deck of a dog-friendly brewery when a few old sayings came to mind.

When it rains, it pours.

There’s no use crying over spilt milk.

And, of course, don’t stand below a second-story outdoor deck of a dog-friendly brewery unless you want to dodge a deluge of something worse than rain or milk.

I came up with that one myself.

On a visit to a nearby mountain town known for its hippy vibe, arts and crafts, and food and brew scene, my travelling companion and I dropped into a few places that had popped up since our last visit.

One was a business dedicated to local farming and agricultural heritage – and some tasty burgers -- with a large outside eating and drinking area.

It was nearly full and nearly all the folks who made it that way had a dog with them.

“You reckon we need a dog to get in here?” I asked my traveling companion. “Maybe we should have brought ours.”

We both had a good laugh at that one. Our dogs, despite efforts to teach them that people are mostly good (it’s a little white lie, I know), are not-ready-for-primetime public appearances.

One is an unpredictable rescue that showed up tied to the front door – Surprise! The other is an old lady who does not tolerate foolishness.

And foolishness abounded at this establishment, thanks to several feral children skittering about, teasing dogs and riding on their backs. One particularly disturbing rug rat continuously bothered a dog with a stick while the supervising adults ignored the situation, probably engrossed in a deep conversation about child discipline.

Across the street, there was a brewery that wasn’t there the last time we were. We finished up at our first stop – and I will be back for a burger for sure – and headed to the second.

There was a small indoor area where a few people were seated, along with their dogs. Outside, there was a first-floor deck or patio where a few people were seated, along with their dogs. A set of steps led to a second-story deck where a few people were seated, along with their dogs.

We descended to the less-windy first-floor deck and talked about perhaps renting a well-behaved dog for our next trip up the mountain to better blend in with the crowd.

As this discussion ventured further into absurdity, we heard a splash on the deck floor a few feet away, and saw the remaining liquid falling from above.

“Uh-oh, someone up top spilled their beer,” said my traveling companion.

Not quite.

A dog barked over our heads. We looked at each.

“That’s…”

“Yep.”

We quickly finished up and left.

So, as the third-most popular humor columnist in the tristate area, I offer this public service announcement for present and future entrepreneurs:

“Are you thinking of adding a double-decker dog deck to your restaurant, brewery or place of worship? Perhaps you should reconsider. Due to an unfortunate incident in which I was nearly soaked with canine urine, I became aware of the potential dangers of such an arrangement.

“Sure, we all like to take our dogs with us wherever we go – restaurants, breweries, to visit Uncle Lem in the intensive care unit, etc. but let’s use some common sense. Perhaps dogs should stay on the first level of an establishment’s two-level deck where they are less likely to urinate on patrons below.

“While this may inconvenience some dogs hoping for a better view or their owners who believe their dogs should have a better view, it may keep patrons from quickly finishing up and leaving or, worse, going into a blind rage because they are covered in dog urine.

“I am reminded of another old saying: Don’t --- down my back and tell me it’s raining.”