3 Bedroom Home in Atkins - $535,000

Private, secluded 3 BR, 3 BA Log Cabin located in the mountains of VA less than 5 minutes from I-81. Rustic chic. A prepper's dream. New updates include new flooring. Homestead of 36 acres with fencing. Barns, equipment sheds. Hugelkultur raised beds in fenced garden. Mature hazelnut trees, peach, pear trees, blackberries, red raspberries and more. Hardwood trees - oak, hickory, sourwood, cherry, walnut. Some cleared land and some forest. High speed internet. Security cameras. Paved driveway and new carport with stonework on columns. House has new windows and doors. Kitchen features custom cabinets, large butcher block top island, copper sink, two ovens. New master bath with heated floor. New hardwood in living room. Mini-splits heat/cool efficiently. New back porch. Fresh paint inside and out. Plenty of storage in carports and out buildings. Solar panels. Generator will run the whole house for a month on the in-ground propane tank. Breathtaking views from hilltop pavilion.