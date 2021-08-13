Private, secluded 3 BR, 3 BA Log Cabin located in the mountains of VA less than 5 minutes from I-81. Rustic chic. A prepper's dream. New updates include new flooring. Homestead of 36 acres with fencing. Barns, equipment sheds. Hugelkultur raised beds in fenced garden. Mature hazelnut trees, peach, pear trees, blackberries, red raspberries and more. Hardwood trees - oak, hickory, sourwood, cherry, walnut. Some cleared land and some forest. High speed internet. Security cameras. Paved driveway and new carport with stonework on columns. House has new windows and doors. Kitchen features custom cabinets, large butcher block top island, copper sink, two ovens. New master bath with heated floor. New hardwood in living room. Mini-splits heat/cool efficiently. New back porch. Fresh paint inside and out. Plenty of storage in carports and out buildings. Solar panels. Generator will run the whole house for a month on the in-ground propane tank. Breathtaking views from hilltop pavilion.
3 Bedroom Home in Atkins - $535,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Washington County grand jury will hear evidence against a Meadowview woman charged in connection to the 2020 death of fellow Emory & Hen…
- Updated
A Sugar Grove girl is still recovering after she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 16 last Saturday morning.
- Updated
A family’s search for a missing Saltville man ended in tragedy Tuesday afternoon when a resident discovered the man’s body in the woods near t…
- Updated
Sheriff Brian Craig, facing multiple vacancies in the department’s crew of dispatchers, is also facing a sharply declining pool of applicants …
- Updated
FLOYD — Echoing national pandemic trends, 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the New River Valley Sunday, Aug. 8, the most cases report…
- Updated
Rural areas of the U.S. have seen a resurgence of COVID-19 infection in recent weeks and Southwest Virginia has been no exception.
- Updated
A number of individuals in need of mental health services are on a waiting list in Smyth County.
- Updated
Marion police have obtained arrest warrants on a Marion man believed to be responsible for the weekend burglary of a local gas station.
- Updated
FLOYD — About 45 individuals dedicated to education will join the Floyd County Public Schools team for the 2021-2022 school year that kicks of…
- Updated
FLOYD — The crowd at the Floyd County School Board meeting Aug. 9 heard more than 40 public comments, reacting with applause and jeers as othe…