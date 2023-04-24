A Fort Bragg solider facing murder and attempted murder charges in North Carolina, pleaded guilty last week to a Bland County felony stemming from a police chase that happened the day after the slaying.

On April 18, Brandon Allen Amos-Dixon, 25, was convicted of felony eluding police in a Jan. 19 pursuit that started at the Interstate 77 northbound rest area and ended in Rocky Gap when Amos-Dixon wrecked his pickup and ran away before being captured.

As part of a plea deal, the commonwealth dropped an additional charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer. Police had accused Amos-Dixon of ramming a state trooper’s vehicle.

Shackled and in a regional jail uniform, Amos-Dixon politely answered “yes sir” and “no sir” to the judge’s questions during his Bland County Circuit Court hearing.

Asked if he wanted to say anything before his sentencing, he replied, “apologies to the officer.”

Amos-Dixon was given a five-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay the Virginia State Police $740.18 in restitution.

In an evidence summary, Commonwealth’s Attorney Patrick White said the January chase reached speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour. Before stopping, Amos-Dixon hit a guardrail and went over an embankment next to Clear Fork Creek Road.

Amos-Dixon has an extradition hearing set for today (Wednesday) in Bland County General District Court.

North Carolina police have obtained first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges against Amos-Dixon in the slaying of 24-year-old solider Jimmy Lee Smith III and shooting of Amos-Dixon’s fiancée, Chelsea Ling Chung.

Jury trial scheduled in Bland County slayingA Bland County man accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend is scheduled to face a jury in August after a prosecutor revoked a plea deal that was slated to be heard last week.

Justin Michael Hackler, 27, was brought back to court on April 18 for a plea following a March 7 hearing where his attorney said he and a special prosecutor had a new agreement but he wasn’t prepared to go forward that day.

That agreement, though, was revoked and a weeklong jury trial was set to start on Aug. 28.

Hackler agreed to waive his right to a speedy trial.

Jailed since 2020, Hackler is facing charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiring to conceal a dead body in the slaying of 45-year-old David Allen Hayes of Gratton.

Police found Hayes’ body underneath Hackler’s Bland County trailer in July 2020. He had gone missing in late June.

Investigators said Hackler told two people he’d killed a black bear and buried it underneath his residence.

Hackler’s mother, Leslie Raquel Hackler who was dating Hayes, has already been convicted of concealing his body.

Justin Hackler is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail facility in Abingdon.

Inmate convicted of new charge

Appearing in court via video, 21-year-old Darius Giova Johnson-Zambrano pleaded guilty to a March 2, 2022, charge of being a prisoner in possession of an unlawful chemical.

According to a prosecutor, Johnson-Zambrano had five strips of synthetic marijuana in a sock at the Bland Correctional Center.

As part of a plea agreement, he was given a three-year suspended sentence and assessed court costs.