Mt. Pleasant News

Happy birthday to Renee Hounshell, Connie Kramer and Carlee V. Rourk on Oct. 23, David Shupe on Oct. 24, Jimmy Gravely on Oct. 27 and John Warden on Oct. 30.

Happy anniversary to Benny and Gale Lynn on Oct. 26.

The Rev. Doug Silvers’ sermon on Sunday morning was “You talk the talk, do you walk the walk?” based on Acts 17:23-33. Tammy Sharitz had our special music.

A faith promise offering will be taken up on Sunday, Oct. 23.

The Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Women will meet on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall. This will be our pledge service.

The UMW did make more vegetable beef soup on Friday, Oct. 24. We would like to thank everyone who helped in any way to make this project a success. We appreciate your support.

There will be a fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant. All the money will go for church repairs. This will be soup, baked potato, dessert and drinks. Also there will be a bake sale.

I enjoyed seeing “Grease” at the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre with some of my friends from the Wytheville Visitors Center on Friday night. The Christmas show, “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” will run from Nov. 4 to Dec. 23.

Rose, Missy and I went shopping in Marion on Tuesday. We also had lunch together. I am always glad to get together with my girls.

Oktoberfest is on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Homestead Museum. Admission is free.

Riddle:

Q: What authors work on Halloween?

A: Ghost writers.

Quote:

“If you don’t learn from your mistakes there’s no sense in making them.”

Bible verse:

“Give all your worries and cares to God, for he cares about you.” 1 Peters 5:7.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Dr. James B. Stone III.

Did you see it spitting snow on Tuesday afternoon? It is cold, windy and sunny today (Wednesday, Oct. 19).