Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SPECIAL NEEDS AND MAINSTREAM VBS. The Marion Church of the Nazarene and Marion First Church of God will have Special Needs Vacation Bible School Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 6-7 p.m. and Mainstream Vacation Bible School Sunday, June 11, through Friday, June 16, from 6-8:30 p.m. with the theme “Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth.” Each evening will feature a Bible lesson, Bible verse memory, crafts, music, recreation, and snacks. Address: 229 W. Coyner Ave. For more information, call 276-378-0423.

GOD’S BIG BACKYARD. Freedom Baptist Church at 32503 Poor Valley Rd. in Saltville will host God’s Big Backyard Vacation Bible School Wednesday, June 7, through Friday, June 9, 6:30-8:15 p.m. The program will be appropriate for preschool through elementary school age youngsters.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.