It’s time to get carded at your library.

Get in your element in September—sign up for a library card! With a library card, you can dive into a new hobby. Use your library card to spark your creativity. A library card is your most important school supply—it's elemental, really—and everyone should have one!

There is something for everyone at the library. You can borrow books, e-books, audiobooks, early literacy kits, and you can utilize mobile hotspots, stream movies, download Great Courses, get homework help, learn new skills, and attend Story Time. A library card helps you do more of what you enjoy.

Come by the Wythe County Public Library or the Rural Retreat Public Library, see what's new, and take part in the ongoing 75th anniversary celebration of the Wythe-Grayson Regional Library system. Each library always has something new on the shelves. Or you might discover a new-to-you item from existing offerings. Check out the Library of Virginia backpacks – fun for the whole family, or the early literacy kits to help or enhance reading skills. Did you know we have STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) kits? We also have book club kits—check out the titles available.

All this and more is available to our Library Card holders. Do you have friends who don't have a library card? Invite them to sign up during September.

All new library cards will have the option of placing a special sticker on their card in recognition of Library Card sign-up Month, and Wythe-Grayson Regional Library’s 75th anniversary.

Library activities in which you can participate in the coming week at the Wythe County Public Library in Wytheville include Dungeons and Dragons gaming, Tuesday at 4 p.m.; Dinosaur Reading “Roar” Story Time for youngsters on Wednesday at 10 a.m.; the Something Wicked Book Club on Thursday at 6 p.m. (this month’s book is “The Likeness” by Tana French); and the Twisted Stitchers knitting group Friday at 2 p.m.

Story Time is also offered at the Rural Retreat Public Library on Thursday at 11 a.m. complete with take-home bags.

New books now available at the Wythe County Public Library since last week include:

Young Adult: “Good as Gold” by Candace Buford.

Young Readers: “Everybody!: You, Me & Us” by Elise Gravel; “Repeat After Me: Big Things to Say Every Day” by Jazmyn Simon; “Lei and the Fire Goddess” by Mala Manunakea; “Control Freaks” by J. E. Thomas.

Non-Fiction: “Interstellar: The Search for Extraterrestrial Life and Our Future in the Stars” by Abraham Loeb; “The Injustice of Place: Uncovering the Legacy of Poverty in America” by Kathryn Edin; “Cleopatra’s Daughter: From Roman Prisoner to African Queen” by June Draycott; “Dangerous Rhythms: Jazz and the Underworld” by T. J. English.

Fiction: “Beware the Woman” by Megan Abbott; “Cutting Teeth” by Chandler Baker; “Learned by Heart” by Emma “Donoghue; “The Invisible Hour” by Alice Hoffman; “Big Little Spells” by Hazel Beck; “The House of Lincoln” by Nancy Horan; “Good Bad Girl” by Alice Feeney; “The Cliff’s Edge” by Charles Todd; “After That Night” by Karin Slaughter; “The Bitter Past” by Bruce Borgos; “The Breakaway” by Jennifer Weiner; “An Evil Heart” by Linda Castillo;; “Dead Mountain” by Douglas J. Preston; “Cursed at Dawn” by Heather Graham; “A Good House for Children” by Kate Collins; “Lion & Lamb” by James Patterson; “The Happiness Plan” by Susan Mallery; “The Echo of Old Books” by Barbara Davis; “Gone Tonight” by Sarah Pekkanen; “Inside Threat” by Matthew Quirk; “Famous in a Small Town” by Viola Shipman; “Crow Mary” by Kathleen Grissom.