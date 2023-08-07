Long before Joaquin Phoenix and the late Heath Ledger were winning Oscars for portraying The Joker in the Batman films of this millennium, there was Jack Nicholson. The original Joker in the first of the Batman film franchise was the only one to receive top billing over Michael Keaton’s Batman in his own film. All of Nicholson’s comedic insanity was on display Friday, July 14 at the Millwald Theatre in its original Tim Burton-directed glory. With the fresh soundtrack by the late and legendary Prince, this was a special evening for my family and me.

Emily, a lifelong Batman and Tim Burton fan, was delighted to see this film on the big screen for the first time. With a PG rating, it was a bit more macabre than we would have liked with our 9-year-old daughter in tow, although nothing compared to today’s film rating standards. My sister-in-law came in from Tennessee just to experience the film with us. However, the best part of the evening was having my parents along.

Now retired and living on the South Carolina coast, I don’t see my parents very often. I hadn’t seen my dad, in particular, in well over a year. I can remember movies at the Millwald being a big event for my family. Just as I had grown up in that theater, my mom had done the same. It was particularly special for her to see the newly-renovated theater, which she regarded as eerily similar to its original look.

“I’ve probably seen more movies in this theater alone than you have in your entire life,” she said to my father, who agreed fully with my mother’s supposition.

The original 1989 release of Batman was very likely among them. I was only four at the time, but have a childhood of happy Millwald movie memories thanks to my mom. Now, it was my turn to treat her to a classic movie there. That means more to me than I can justly put into words.

There aren’t many movies that my dad cared to go see in theaters, especially these days, but the idea of seeing the first Batman film in the reinvented Millwald was enough to entice him to come along. He talked about owning the original Bob Kane comics as a kid, wishing he had held onto them. The 1989 film was the first audiences would see of Batman onscreen since the 1960s TV series and it would launch a massively popular film canon that continues to this day.

Michael Keaton remains the true Batman in my opinion. I also feel that no one could top Jack Nicholson’s Joker despite the Academy Awards garnered for the role in later films by other actors. It also seems to me that Tim Burton’s Batman was a greater homage to the original comics than those of recent years. Burton would go onto direct Batman Returns in 1992, which Emily and I saw on the big screen in 2021 at the also beautifully-restored Grenada Theater in Bluefield.

I had been waiting to see Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest ever since the Millwald opened. Executive Director Jeff Potts promised me from day one that it would happen and gave me a heads up after it was scheduled. My friend Philip MacAdams works in the box office and gave me his employee complimentary tickets for the July 27 screening, which my wife and I enjoyed on a rare date night. Chairman of the Millwald Theatre Board of Directors Mark Bloomfield said the film was acquired just for me. Whether or not he spoke in jest, I was flattered by the thought and appreciate the generous gestures on behalf of these gentlemen for such a memorable evening.

I made it just in time before the lights went down. Power surges delayed the start of the film in eerie Hitchcockian fashion, but soon was underway in full technicolor glory. It was amazing how a 1950s film could look so fresh and modern on the big screen, but at times, it almost felt as though I were in the picture. It could have been, however, my pure romanticism with seeing one of my favorite classic films on the big screen. Next to Rear Window, North by Northwest is probably my all-time favorite Hitchcock film. It contains a level of suspense that unfolds at every turn of the very fast-paced 136 minutes. A special element of this film involves the protagonist, Cary Grant’s Roger Thornhill, being as much in the dark as the audience about why he’s being mistaken for a murderer.

I’ll say this much. For a guy not used to a life of espionage, he sure adjusts quickly to outrunning crop duster planes or diving safely under trucks before they are struck by an oil tanker and explode. He even knew how to properly fall when pretending to be shot by blank bullets. Chalking it all up to a strong will to survive, this guy was apparently made of tougher stuff than any handpicked federal agent could muster. Who saves himself and his damsel in distress (Eva Marie Saint) from falling off Mount Rushmore after being inches from death in the final scene? Hitchcock doesn’t take much time to answer this question in detail, but at least movies were still mostly in the business of happy endings in 1959. Saint remains the only living member of the principal cast at the age of 99. Leo G. Carroll, who had been in many of Hitchcock’s preceding films, was best known to me as Jacob Marley in the popular Scrooge adaptation of A Christmas Carol in 1951.

Aside from its legendary cast, North by Northwest possesses a crew of equally stellar company. Composer Bernard Hermann would go on to write the iconic score for Hitchcock’s Psycho the following year. Saul Bass’s uniquely-designed credits lit up the big screen for this film and countless others of the era. Hairstylist for the film was Sidney Guilaroff, the man who turned Lucille Ball’s hair red. Ernest Lehman, who went on to pen screenplays for such musical screen adaptations as West Side Story and The Sound of Music, would receive one of his half-dozen career Oscar nominations for his North by Northwest script.