On June 15, Argo Navis Technologies (Argo) with headquarters in Marion and Morgantown, W.Va., completed the Veteran Institute Procurement (VIP) AEROSPACE program, a comprehensive training program designed to accelerate the success of service-disabled and veteran-owned small businesses in the federal aerospace market.

Argo was one of 43 businesses from 20 states to graduate from the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) AEROSPACE program.

Argo Navis Technologies is a high-technology solutions company.

According to a news release, Argo currently supports multiple NASA initiatives and is active with the Keystone Space Collaborative (KSC), American Astronautical Society (AAS), Air & Space Forces Association (AFA), Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association International (AFCEA), American Meteorological Society (AMS), and the Mars Society.

“Achieving the VIP Aerospace certification provided us the critical foundation needed for accelerating our strategic growth, processes, partners, and prospects in 2023 and 2024,” said the company in the release.

The first program of its kind in the nation, VIP AEROSPACE is conducted by subject matter experts from industry and government with a goal of accelerating the participants’ success to enter and expand in the aerospace market through best business practices. Topics include strategic planning, marketing, operational program controls, supply chain management, legal concerns, contracting acquisition, indirect rates, and more. The program also provides participants with a national network of veteran-owned small businesses they can team with on opportunities or serve as mentors.

“We look forward to providing practical knowledge and tools to help veteran leaders improve their ability to win and manage federal contracts in this very competitive market,” said Barbara Ashe, the national director for VIP. “We are tremendously grateful for the support from Lockheed Martin Corp., which helps ensure that the VIP AEROSPACE program is available at no cost to veterans nationwide.”

VIP AEROSPACE is a three-day, 27-hour comprehensive certification program. Participants must be a C-level executive of a company operating for at least four years, with a minimum of three fulltime employees. Their service and/or product must align with the aerospace market needs. With subject matter experts as instructors and at no cost to participants nationwide, VIP AEROSPACE is fully funded by the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation, partnerships with SBA, Lockheed Martin, the State of Maryland, and VIP sponsors.