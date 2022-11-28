WORDS TO THE WISE: The Light of the World

John 1:9: That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world.

I turned my Christmas lights on last Thursday night. It had been a long anticipated event. You see, I put the lights up in early October, but I’m a traditionalist: I would not turn them on until after the Thanksgiving celebrations were over. I like Christmas lights. I remember as a kid going around the neighborhood looking at them. I like the lights of Christmas. I enjoy how all the colors come together. Against the backdrop of darkness their glory is appreciated. The Bible tells us about the greatest Light to ever shine. Jesus is the light of the world.

The reason I make much of Jesus is because the Bible teaches us that we live in spiritual darkness. The confusion and chaos in our world is the result of people living in that darkness trying to find their way out. All the things they do to counter this darkness, only plunges them deeper and deeper.

The darkness descended into this world when Adam and Eve disobeyed God. There was a glimmer of light shown in the prophecy of Gen 3:15. That Scripture is the earliest prophecy of Jesus coming into the world to defeat the Satan. The righteous generation of Seth pointed to the fact that people could walk uprightly with God. Noah and the patriarchs were like lanterns showing that people could obey God. Moses and the law were a light showing the direction to go in. However these were inadequate to ever completely take away the darkness within the heart of all men. They could show us where we needed to go but were powerless to get us there.

When Jesus came into the world; He died for us, rose again, and ascended back to heaven to sit at the Father’s right hand. He not only shows us the way, He gets us there. Jesus is the way, the truth and the life. Jesus is the Light of the world.

During this Christmas season every time you see Christmas lights I hope you will remember the greatest Light: Jesus. If you are not a Christian here are the ABCs to becoming one.

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe that Jesus died for your sins and has risen again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God and ask Him to forgive you; then commit to follow Him for the rest of your life.