Our first cutting of hay will be upon us. After the unusual weather we have had this spring, close attention will need to be paid to the stage of maturity our hay ground is in. Hay maturity can change day to day so fields need to be scouted regularly. Bluegrass, Orchardgrass, and some fescues have already sent up seed heads.

The appearance of grass seed heads indicates that time is fleeting to harvest quality hay. Seed heads do give us the opportunity to diagnose what types of grasses are in our fields, not all of which are varieties that are useful or beneficial to our livestock herds or flocks.

One of the “friendlies” is orchardgrass.

Orchardgrass has a distinctive seed head that resembles a dog’s paw. In Australia and New Zealand, it is known as Dog’s Paw or Cock’s Foot, owing to the seed head’s shape like the foot of the Cochin, Silkies, and other British bred chickens with feathery feet. Orchardgrass is a bunch-type, tall-growing, cool-season perennial grass. It is one of the most productive cool-season grasses, tolerant to shade, fairly drought resistant with moderate winter hardiness. Orchardgrass does not exhibit as much tolerance to drought or winter hardiness as tall fescue and bromegrass. It has been reported growing in the United States since before 1760.

Known for its hardiness, fescue is also sending up seed heads at the time of this writing. Fescue is a tough infiltrating grass that can cause problems if it is left to mature. Tall fescue is a vigorous, perennial, bunch grass that may have short slowly spreading rhizomes. Under good management, tall fescue is deep-rooted and forms a dense sod. Tall fescue tolerates wet soils and short periods of flooding but is also drought tolerant. It is tolerant to low soil pH but is most productive when the soil pH is 5.8 to 6.5, phosphorus and potassium are medium to high, and soil nitrogen is readily available. Because of its wide range of site adaptation and its vigorous seedling growth, tall fescue is often used to seed roadsides and disturbed areas.

About 80% of the tall fescue in Virginia is infected with a fungus called an “endophyte” (Acremonium coenophialum). An endophyte is a fungus that grows inside another plant, without causing any apparent harm to the host plant and in some cases providing benefits to the host. Tall fescue appears to benefit from the presence of this endophyte. The endophyte produces chemicals called “alkaloids” that protect the tall fescue from insects and nematodes, making the plants more tolerant to marginal soil environments and harsh management conditions. Some of these alkaloids cause poor animal performance and health when consumed at too high a level. The complex of poor animal performance and health problems is called “fescue toxicosis.” The main effect of endophyte alkaloids on cattle appears to be on heat regulation and feed intake. The alkaloids can cause abortions and reduced milk production in mares that consume infected tall fescue during pregnancy.

Bluegrass, as mentioned above, is another grass species with a distinctive seed head. Bluegrass seed heads are Christmas tree-shaped and appear about 8-10 inches above the soil. Bluegrass makes very fine, soft hay bales that are best for soft mouthed animals like horses and young calves. This grass ranks as one of the most palatable pasture grasses. When it is kept actively growing by proper fertilization — and stays in the vegetative stage — the protein content remains high throughout the season, varying from 20% during spring growth to 10% upon maturity. Crude fiber is inversely proportional, with 15% in the spring and 25% at maturity. This is a great example of the loss of half the feed value of a hay/grass when it is left to bloom or mature.

A final point about harvesting our hay crops on time deals with weed control. Now is also the time we begin to see our old enemies like Canadian thistle, bedstraw, and dock show up in out fields. Mowing on a proper schedule will help reduce their influence on our hay’s quality as well.

