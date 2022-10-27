Rhudy continues to shine

Abigail Rhudy continued to impress, collecting another cross country win, this time at the Southwest District meet at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol.

The Tazewell runner crossed the finish line at 18:48.95, more than a minute behind the second-place Virginia High runner Myra Kariuki. Rhudy’s Tazewell teammate Lauren Keene took third with a 21:38.39 finish.

The Bearcats, however, staked claim to fourth through seventh place, giving Virginia High the team win with 24 points. Tazewell had 50 points for second, followed by Graham with 56 points. Marion Senior’s girls took fourth with 80 team points.

Ruby Hoerter led the Hurricane girls with an eighth-place finish, clocking in at 25:02.33.

Graham’s Lauren Pearce and Molly Jones finished in ninth and 10th, respectively, with time of 25:23.08 and 25:31.59.

Marion’s Domenic Bruzzo-Morello grabbed individual gold among the boys, edging Tazewell’s Ian Rhudy by a tenth of a second for first. Bruzzo-Morello finished in 17:29.60 and Rhudy clocked in at 17:29.70.

Jacob white of Graham finished in fourth place, clocking in at 18:26. Drake Young gave the Bulldogs a fifth-place finish, stopping the clock at 18:28.

Marion’s Jeramy Salks was sixth, posting a time of 18:40.90. Tazewell’s Ambrose Tyson rolled in at seventh, stopping the clock at 18:55.70. Fellow Bulldog Calvin Doweel finished in 18:56.20, earning eighth place.

The Tazewell boys took first as a team with 38 points. Marion’s boys finished tied for second with Virginia High, with both teams scoring 43 team points.