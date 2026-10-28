UVA Health research yields new Parkinson’s drug Oct 28, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The federal Food and Drug Administration has approved a new Parkinson’s disease drug that was based on research by UVA Health scientists.kAm%96 5CF8 E2G2A25@?[ ?@H 3C2?565 yFG>@[ H2D A:@?66C65 3J &?:G6CD:EJ @7 ':C8:?:2 $49@@= @7 |65:4:?6 !C@76DD@C @7 !92C>24@=@8J 2?5 }6FC@D4:6?46 #:492C5 q] |2:=>2?[ !9s] &'p w62=E9’D )F6>6: wF2?8[ |s[ !9s[ 492:C @7 E96 s6A2CE>6?E @7 }6FC@=@8J[ 2=D@ A=2J65 2 G:E2= C@=6 :? E96 7:CDE DF446DD7F= 4=:?:42= EC:2= H:E9 2 5CF8 @7 E9:D 4=2DD]k^AmkAmt2C=J 5CF8D :? E96 4=2DD[ 42==65 s` 28@?:DED[ 4@F=5 @?=J 36 :?;64E65[ 3FE yFG>@ :D E2<6? 2D 2 A:== @?46 A6C 52J] %96 4FCC6?E 8@=5\DE2?52C5 !2C<:?D@?’D >65:42E:@?[ =6G@5@A2[ C6BF:C6D >F=E:A=6 5@D6D A6C 52J 2E :?4C62D:?8=J 7C6BF6?E :?E6CG2=D 2D E96 5:D62D6 AC@8C6DD6D]k^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner ‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90 De Ridder, Gertrude lead Virginia basketball past Villanova in preseason finale Virginia Tech football rallies, stuns Clemson in final minutes Marion Town Council issues statement about Exit 47 development Greg Madia: What we learned from Virginia football's disappointing loss to Duke Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program kAm“%96 8@=5 DE2?52C5 5CF8 7@C ?62C=J e_ J62CD 92D 366? =6G@5@A2[ 2G2:=23=6 :? >2?J 7@C>D] &?7@CEF?2E6=J[ :E C6BF:C6D D@>6 @7 E96 G6CJ ?6CG6 46==D E92E 2C6 5J:?8 :? !2C<:?D@?’D] %9:D >62?D :E :D 92C56C E@ FD6 2?5 =6DD 67764E:G6 H:E9 E:>6[” |2:=>2? D2:5] “(6 7:8FC65 @FE E96 DA64:7:4 >6492?:D> E92E >256 =6G@5@A2 67764E:G6[ 2?5 56G6=@A65 E96 7:CDE 5CF8 E92E 4@F=5 EFC? @? E92E >6492?:D>] yFG>@ :ED6=7 H2D >256 3J 2 3C:==:2?E 496>:DE 2?5 E62> H9@ >256 2 D:>:=2C 5CF8 E92E 4@F=5 36 8:G6? 2D 2 A:== @?=J @?46 @C EH:46 2 52J]”k^AmkAm|@C6 E92? `` >:==:@? A6@A=6 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5 =:G6 H:E9 !2C<:?D@?’D[ @?6 @7 E96 72DE6DE\8C@H:?8 286\C6=2E65 ?6FC@=@8:42= 4@?5:E:@?D] !2C<:?D@?’D 42FD6D EC6>@C – D92<:?8 – 2D H6== 2D DE:77?6DD[ D=@H?6DD 2?5 5:77:4F=EJ >@G:?8] xE :?4C62D6D E96 C:D< @7 72==D 2?5 42? 4@>6 H:E9 DJ>AE@>D DF49 2D 72E:8F6[ :?D@>?:2[ >6>@CJ =@DD 2?5 :>A2:C65 23:=:EJ E@ 4@?46?EC2E6]k^Am kAm%96 5:D62D6 :D 5C:G6? 3J E96 8C25F2= 562E9 @7 ?6CG6 46==D E92E >2<6 2?5 FD6 E96 9@C>@?6 5@A2>:?6] s6DA:E6 564256D @7 C6D62C49[ ?@ H2J 92D 366? 7@F?5 E@ DE@A E9:D 5686?6C2E:@?] yFG>@[ 9@H6G6C[ 42? D6=64E:G6=J 24E:G2E6 s` 5@A2>:?6 C646AE@CD :? E96 3C2:?[ AC@G:5:?8 C6=:67 7C@> D@>6 @7 E96 5:D62D6’D >@E@C DJ>AE@>D]k^AmkAm%96 5CF8’D F?:BF6 H2J @7 H@C<:?8 >62?D :E >2J 42FD6 76H6C D:56 67764ED E92? =6G@5@A2[ :ED 56G6=@A6CD D2J] (9:=6 yFG>@ 42? 36 4@>3:?65 H:E9 =6G@5@A2[ yFG>@ 2=D@ >2J D6CG6 2D 2? :>A@CE2?E ?6H @AE:@? 7@C A2E:6?ED 7@C H9@> E96 DJ>AE@>D 42??@E 36 @AE:>2==J 4@?EC@==65]k^Am kAmp3@FE f_T @7 A2E:6?ED E2<:?8 =6G@5@A2 ?665 E@ 92G6 E96:C 5@D6 :?4C62D65 H:E9:? E96 7:CDE J62C] qFE hbT @7 4=:?:42= EC:2= A2CE:4:A2?ED C646:G:?8 yFG>@ 925 ?@E :?4C62D65 E96:C 5@D6 @7 =6G@5@A2 27E6C gd H66<D[ H9:=6 hcT H:E9 62C=J !2C<:?D@?VD 925 ?@E ?66565 E@ DE2CE =6G@5@A2]k^Am kAm“q642FD6 E96 E2C86E @7 yFG>@ 5@6D ?@E 5686?6C2E6 :? !2C<:?D@?’D 5:D62D6[ E96 9@A6 :D E92E :E H:== D>@@E9 @FE 4FCC6?E AC@3=6>D 2?5 2=D@ 2==@H DJ>AE@>2E:4 C6=:67 E@ 4@?E:?F6 7@C >F49 =@?86C A6C:@5D]” wF2?8 D2:5] “x?5665[ @FC @H? C6D62C49 92D DF886DE65 E92E E96C6 :D 9@A6 E92E :E >:89E 36 96=A7F= 7@C A2E:6?ED :? G6CJ =2E6 DE286D @7 !s 7@C H9@> H6 5@ ?@E 92G6 67764E:G6 E96C2AJ] (:E9 E96 2G2:=23:=:EJ @7 yFG>@[ E96D6 :562D 42? 36 E6DE65]”k^Am kAm|2:=>2? 92D DA6?E 564256D @? E96 C6D62C49 E92E =65 E@ yFG>@] w:D 3:8 3C62<E9C@F89 42>6 :? `hgc[ H96? 96 C62=:K65 2== E96 6I:DE:?8 “5@A2>:?6 28@?:DED” E2C86E65 2 DA64:7:4 DF3D6E @7 C646AE@CD 42==65 “sa\=:<6]” w:D 6IA6C:>6?ED DF886DE65 E92E E96 @E96C EJA6 @7 5@A2>:?6 C646AE@C W“s`\=:<6”X 24EF2==J H2D C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C >@DE @7 =6G@5@A2’D 36?67:4:2= 67764ED] w6 2=D@ DFDA64E65 E2C86E:?8 s`\=:<6 C646AE@CD H@F=5 ?@E 92G6 >2?J @7 E96 D:56 67764ED @7 E96 2AAC@G65 5@A2>:?6\28@?:DE 5CF8D]k^Am kAmwF2?8 ;@:?65 E96 C6D62C49 E62> :? E96 =2E6 `hh_D[ 56D:8?:?8 2 4=:?:42= DEF5J E92E D9@H65 E92E s` 28@?:DED 4@F=5 36 25>:?:DE6C65 :? 2 H2J E92E 2G@:565 3=@@5 AC6DDFC6 AC@3=6>D E92E 925 A=28F65 AC6G:@FD 2EE6>AED]k^Am kAmpD 96 4@?E:?F65 9:D C6D62C49[ |2:=>2? H6?E @? 2? @5JDD6J E@ 4@?G:?46 A92C>246FE:42= 4@>A2?:6D[ =2C86 2?5 D>2==[ @7 E96 AC@>:D6 @7 9:D 2AAC@249] w6 A6CD:DE65 56DA:E6 2? @G6C2== 766=:?8 H:E9:? E96 :?5FDECJ E92E E96 !2C<:?D@?’D >2C<6E H2D E@@ D>2== E@ 36 H@CE9 E96 :?G6DE>6?E] p <6J 3C62<E9C@F89 H2D 7:?5:?8 2 E62> 2E !7:K6C =65 3J s2G:5 {] vC2J[ !9s[ H9@ H2D 4@?G:?465 3J |2:=>2?’D 52E2] %96:C 677@CED =65 E@ E96 DF446DD @7 yFG>@]k^AmkAmyFG>@ H:== 36 >2C<6E65 3J E96 5CF8 4@>A2?J p33':6 2?5 :D 6IA64E65 E@ 364@>6 2G2:=23=6 E9:D >@?E9]k^Am kAm|2:=>2? :D 56=:89E65 E@ D66 9:D :562D 7:?2==J 23=6 E@ 36?67:E A2E:6?ED] “xE 92D 366? 7CFDEC2E:?8 E@ E9:?< E92E H6 925 2 3C62<E9C@F89 7@C !2C<:?D@?’D A2E:6?ED 2?5 4@F=5 ?@E 86E @E96CD E@ D66 E9:D G:D:@?] p <6J 62C=J 4@==23@C2E@C 7@C 9:D H@C< H2D !C@76DD@C $E6G6? (JC:4<[ H9@ H2D 5:28?@D65 H:E9 !2C<:?D@?’D 3FE ?6G6C =:G65 E@ ECJ 2 5CF8 :? H9:49 96 36=:6G65[” |2:=>2? D2:5] “xE H@F=5 92G6 >256 E96 =@?8 ;@FC?6J H@CE9H9:=6 :7 E9:D 96=AD 368:? 2 ?6H 6C2 @7 !2C<:?D@?’D EC62E>6?E]”k^AmkAm|2:=>2? 2?5 wF2?8 4@?E:?F6 E@ C6D62C49 @E96C A@DD:3=6 2AA=:42E:@?D 7@C E2G2A25@? 2?5 @E96C s` 5CF8D 36J@?5 E96 D4@A6 ?@H 2AAC@G65 3J E96 usp]k^Am kAmu:?5:?8 36EE6C H2JD E@ EC62E 4@>A=6I 5:D62D6D :D 2 >2;@C >:DD:@? @7 &'p’D ?6H !2F= 2?5 s:2?6 |2??:?8 x?DE:EFE6 @7 q:@E649?@=@8J] %96 :?DE:EFE6 2:>D E@ >@C6 BF:4<=J EC2?D=2E6 &'p’D 4FEE:?8\6586 D4:6?46 :?E@ ?6H 5CF8D 2?5 EC62E>6?ED E@ 36?67:E A2E:6?ED 24C@DD ':C8:?:2 2?5 36J@?5]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution When it came time for student teaching assignments, Frank “T-Bone” Lewis told his educators at Emory & Henry that he would go anywhere but… Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball The ESPN analyst and ex-Hokies coach is optimistic about the Hokies and Cavs. Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their …