Downtown bustled with holiday fun during Merry Marion

Temperatures fell to below freezing but the chill in the air made the Marion Police Department’s s’mores station and hot chocolate along the route all the better Thursday evening as the community celebrated Merry Marion.

Nearly two dozen businesses and organizations took part in the festivities, offering snow making, a hot chocolate bar, holiday ornament making, face painting, photos with the Grinch and Santa’s elves, crafts, popcorn and other goodies, Bingo, and music – to name a few of the opportunities.

The Marion Senior High School Advanced Chorus treated visitors to sounds of the season.

The activities were capped off the lighting of the Christmas tree at the town hall. That ceremony was led by Marion Mayor David Helms, special guest Jim McGregor, a one-time player with the Marion Mets, and, of course, Santa Claus.

On Friday, Cyndi McCloskey, of Marion’s Community and Economic Development office, reflected, “I’m grateful to live and be part of such an amazing small town. We all come together every time there is an event and we always have such great turnouts. I want to thank all the businesses, volunteers, shoppers and visitors that came out to support us all. It’s truly amazing what we can accomplish and what we have to offer. I hope this is a great kick start to everyone’s holidays, and I hope everyone enjoys the rest of their holiday season!”