 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Downtown bustled with holiday fun during Merry Marion

  • 0

Temperatures fell to below freezing but the chill in the air made the Marion Police Department’s s’mores station and hot chocolate along the route all the better Thursday evening as the community celebrated Merry Marion.

Nearly two dozen businesses and organizations took part in the festivities, offering snow making, a hot chocolate bar, holiday ornament making, face painting, photos with the Grinch and Santa’s elves, crafts, popcorn and other goodies, Bingo, and music – to name a few of the opportunities.

The Marion Senior High School Advanced Chorus treated visitors to sounds of the season.

The activities were capped off the lighting of the Christmas tree at the town hall. That ceremony was led by Marion Mayor David Helms, special guest Jim McGregor, a one-time player with the Marion Mets, and, of course, Santa Claus.

People are also reading…

On Friday, Cyndi McCloskey, of Marion’s Community and Economic Development office, reflected, “I’m grateful to live and be part of such an amazing small town. We all come together every time there is an event and we always have such great turnouts. I want to thank all the businesses, volunteers, shoppers and visitors that came out to support us all. It’s truly amazing what we can accomplish and what we have to offer. I hope this is a great kick start to everyone’s holidays, and I hope everyone enjoys the rest of their holiday season!”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Heading toward its 97th year in 2023, the Bland County Fair is one of the oldest – if not the oldest – county fairs in Virginia, only a few ye…