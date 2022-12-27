Floyd boys best Bassett

The Buffaloes ripped a 67-56 win off Bassett, improving to 4-1 on the year, led by a balanced attack that included seven three-pointers.

Micah Underwood drained three from beyond the arc en route to a 17-point game.

Gavin Herrington stroked one from outside the perimeter as part of a five-point offering. A.J. Cantrell scored 13 for Floyd, including a pair from three-point territory. Rylan Swortzel scored 12 on the night, including one from beyond the arc. Kaiden Swortzel finished with 10 points.

The Buffs jumped to a two-point lead in the first, but entered the break trailing by one. A 21-13 run in the third quarter put the Floyd crew up for good.

On Dec. 21, the Lady Buffs fell to Cave Spring 60-48.