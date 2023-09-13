Time spent in nature is believed to benefit human’s health. To encourage more time outdoors and foster mental healing, two quite diverse agencies are continuing to partner to provide Forest Fridays.

This September, Mount Rogers Community Services and Hungry Mother State Park are working together to help individuals “improve your mental health by spending time outdoors.”

Forest Fridays was launched in 2022.

Ginny Moorer serves as a trauma recovery coordinator for Mount Rogers. The practices, she said last year, are largely informal but designed to help participants recognize their interconnectedness with nature.

Forest Fridays are open free and open to the public. Anyone of any age or ability can take part, Moorer said.

This month, the program takes place every Friday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Participants will meet at Raider’s Run Trailhead.

While Moorer encourages people to take part in as many sessions as possible, she noted that each one is self-contained and can be enjoyed on its own.

The program follows the 5 bridges to wellness approach developed by Jacob Moore, the founder of NoStigmas, a mental health nonprofit. The5bridges.com says, “This evidence-informed system is the result of two decades of research, clinical opinion, lived expertise, and experimentation.”

The five bridges are Bond — How You Connect, Fuel — What Goes In, Move — What You Do, Rest — When You Recover, and Give — Your Positive Output.