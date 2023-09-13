Join Wythe County Public Library’s Community Reading event! The Friends of the Wythe County Library invite you to participate in a new program in October.

The book is “Storming Heaven” by Denise Giardina. The Friends are providing 25 copies of the book for those who would like to participate. Reservations are now being taken.

Reserved books will be available on Sept. 28. Book Discussion will take place on Oct. 26 at the Wythe library. You can expect an evening with refreshments and discussion of the book and the history of the event covered by the book.

A story of the coalfield wars that swept through the Virginias in the decade following the Civil War, “Storming Heaven” is a slightly fictionalized account of the events of 1920-1921 in Mingo and Logan counties in West Virginia that culminated with the Battle of Blair Mountain.

Stop by the library to reserve your copy and join us in the book discussion in October.

Activities coming up next week in Wythe County’s libraries include:

The Meandering Mondays Book Club on Monday, at 1 p.m., where anyone can chat about any book, at the Wythe County Public Library;

Dungeons and Dragons gaming, Tuesday at 4 p.m. the Wythe County Public Library;

Storytime for youngsters on Wednesday, 10 a.m. at the Wythe County Public Library and Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Rural Retreat Public Library;

Apple Storytime: a guest storyteller, Lexi Rieman, at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Wythe County Public Library;

The Writing Writers, for anyone interested in any kind of writing, at 10 a.m. Friday at the Wythe County Public Library;

The Twisted Stitchers, knitting and social group, Friday at 2 p.m. at the Wythe County Public Library.

And here are the newest items now available for checkout at the Wythe County Public Library (lots of new stuff from which to choose, as you can see):

DVDs: “Endeavor” (Season 9), “Evil Dead Rise,” “The Nun,” “The Man from Toronto,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Last of Us” (Season 1), “Murdoch Mysteries” (Season 13,” “Nurse Jackie” (Season 6), “1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story” (Season 1), “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” “Searching for Bobby Fischer,” “Dead to Me” (Season 1).

Non-Fiction: “Young and Restless: The Untold History of American Girls in Protest” by Mattie Kahn; “The World: A Family History of Humanity” by Simon Sebag; “The Well-Lived Life: A 102-Year-Old Doctor’s Six Secrets to Health and Happiness at Every Age” by Gladys McGarey; “Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court” by Chris Paul; “Storyland: A New Mythology of Britain” by Amy Jeffs; “What the Dead Know: Learning About Life as a New York City Death Investigator” by Barbara Butcher; “Eight Setbacks That Can Make a Child a Success: What to Do and What to Say to Turn ‘Failures’ into Character-Building Moments” by Michelle Icard; “Excellent Advice for Living: Wisdom I Wish I’d Known Earlier” by Kevin Kelly; “Wifedom: Mrs. Orwell’s Invisible Life” by Anna Funder; “Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millenitlas, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents, and What They Mean for America’s Future” by Jean M. Twenge; DIY Resin Crafting Projects: A Beginner’s Guide to Making Clear Resin Jewelry, Paperweights, Coasters, and Other Keepsakes” by Teodura Petkova; “The In-Between: Unforgettable Encounters During Life’s Final Moments” by Hadley Vlahos; “Valiant Women: The Extraordinary American Servicewomen Who Helped Win World War II” by Lena S. Andrews; “I Saw Death Coming: A History of Terror and Survival in the War Against Reconstruction” by Kidada E. Williams; “Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World” by John Vaillant.

Fiction: “Small Town, Big Magic” by Hazel Beck; “The Road to Roswell” by Connie Willis; “The Puzzle Master” by Danielle Trussoni; “The Spare Room” by Andrea Bartz; “The Fine Print” by Lauren Asher; “This Is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar; “The Lighthouse” by Christopher Parker; “Rock Bottom” by Fern Michaels; “Remember Me” by Mary Balogh; “Rogue Justice” by Stacey Abrams; “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane; “The Pillars of the Earth” by Ken Follett; “The September House” by Carissa Orlando; “Not Alone” by Sarah K. Jackson; “Talking at Night” by Claire Daverley; “The Quiet Tenant” by Clemence Michallon; “Tides of Fire” by James Rollins; “Mrs. Plansky’s Revenge” by Spencer Quinn; “You Can Trust Me” by Wendy Heard; “My Murder” by Katie Williams; “A Very Typical Family” by Sierra Godfrey; “Small Town Sins” by Ken Jaworowski; “Welcome to Beach Town” by Susan Wiggs; “The Drowning Woman” by Robyn Harding; “Everyone Here Is Lying” by Shari Lapena; “High Time” by Hanna Rothschild; “Goodbye Earl: A Revenge Novel” by Leesa Cross-Smith; “Gryphon in Light” by Mercedes Lackey; “Her Little Flowers” by Shannon Morgan; “Windfall” by Wendy Corsi Staub; “The Wind Knows My Name” by Isabel Allende; “The Door-to-Door Bookstore” by Carsten Henn; “The Exhibitionist” by Charlotte Mendelson; “Whispers at Dusk” by Heather Graham; “Seven Girls Gone” by Allison Brennan; “The Handyman Method” by Nick Cutter.

DVDs for Youngsters: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “The Magic Flute,” “DC League of Superpets,” “Emily and the Magical Journey,” “The Bad Guys,” “Gigantosaurus: Dino Discovery” (Season 2).

Board Books: “Shapes” by Fleur Star.

Young Adult: “Naruto: Uzumaki Naruto Vol. 1” by Masashi Kishimoto; “Where Echoes Die” by Courtney Gould.

Young Readers: “The Sun and the Star: A Nico di Angelo Adventure” by Rick Riordan; “Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons” by Jody Houser; “Who is Lebron James?” by Crystal Hubbard James; “Wow in the World: 250 Bonkerballs Facts What in the Wow?!” by Mindy Thomas; “No Reading Allowed: The Worst Read-Aloud Book Ever: A Confusing Collection of Hilarious Homonyms and Sound-Alike Sentences” by Raj Haldar; “The Brilliant Ms. Bangle” by Cara Devins; “The Red Jacket” by Bob Holt; “Glitter Everywhere!: Where It Came From, Where It’s Found & Where It’s Going” by Chris Barton; “Guardians of Horsa: Legend of the Yearling” by Roan Black (graphic novel); “Wishing Season” by Anica Mrose Rissi.