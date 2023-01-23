 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Umberger earns college money from Legion

American Legion Post 9 Commander Mae Watson presents a check to MaKaela Umberger. 

 Submitted photo

MaKaela Umberger, a junior at George Wythe High School, was named the 2023 Oratorical winner for American Legion Post 9.

Umberger gave her presentation on Jan. 20 and was presented a check by Post Commander Mae Watson. The money will be added to Umberger’s growing college fund.

She will move on to the next level of competition at the American Legion District 7 meeting on Feb. 4 in Dublin. Should she win there, the next level of competition will be the American Legion Western Region held in Salem. The winner at Salem will advance to the state competition and that winner will move on to the American Legion National Convention, where there is a potential to win $25,000 in scholarships.

The purpose of the Oratorical is to enable participants to gain a deeper understanding of the Constitution and its amendments.

