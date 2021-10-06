YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS GORGEOUS CUSTOM BUILT HOME! IT WAS BUILT TO STAND THE TEST OF TIME. NOTHING BUT QUALITY THROUGHOUT. UPON ENTERING THE OPEN FOYER YOU WILL STEP INTO THE LARGE FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH 13 FT. CEILING, CROWN MOLDING & GAS LOG FIREPLACE. FORMAL DINING ROOM OFFERS CHAIR RAILING & NICE CROWN MOLDING. THE KITCHEN HAS SOLID CHERRY CABINETS, NEWER APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVEN LESS THAN A YEAR OLD & COZY BREAKFAST AREA. THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM HAS A GAS LOG FIREPLACE, 1/2 BATH & FRENCH DOORS LEADING ONTO UPPER LEVEL DECK WHERE THE VIEWS ARE AMAZING! THE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE OFFERS OVER 600 SQ FT W/GAS LOG FIREPLACE, WALK IN CLOSET & AN ENSUITE BATH WITH JACUZZI TUB & STEP IN SHOWER. THERE ARE 3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND ANOTHER FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL, ALL VERY SPACIOUS. THE LOWER LEVEL GREAT ROOM IS WHERE THE LARGE GATHERINGS CAN TAKE PLACE. THERE'S A WET BAR, GAS LOG FIREPLACE, FULL BATH & FRENCH DOORS GOING ONTO LOWER LEVEL DECK. BETTER SCHEDULE YOUR APPT. TODAY!
4 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $499,000
