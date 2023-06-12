Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: June 10, 2023

Total Number of Head: 384

Total Sales: $401,134.32

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 282

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 232.50 to 252.00 AVG: 247.00

401-600 lbs 139.00 to 275.00 AVG: 253.00

601-800 lbs 130.00 to 235.00 AVG: 200.00

801-1199 lbs 110.00 to 210.00 AVG: 184.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 60.00 to 260.00 AVG: 246.00 401-600 lbs 80.00 to 230.00 AVG: 216.00

601-800 lbs 70.00 to 202.00 AVG: 182.00

801-999 lbs 112.00 to 175.00 AVG: 144.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 160.00 to 237.00 AVG: 211.00

401-600 lbs 129.00 to 236.00 AVG: 217.00

601-800 lbs 83.00 to 230.00 AVG: 208.00

801-999 lbs 146.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 46

COWS: 64.00 to 113.00 AVG: 92.00

BULLS: 118.00 to 137.00 AVG: 128.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 9 Sold by Head 40.00 to 175.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 13 Sold by Pound 80.00 to 184.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 2 220.00 to 340.00 AVG: 280.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 11 700.00 to 1700.00 AVG: 1150.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 9 900.00 to 1475.00 AVG: 1200.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 775.00

We will be closed July 1st

Annual Calf Sale July 8th along with our regular sale

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction Weekly Auction for Thu Jun 08, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 141 head Feeder Steers 38 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 216.00 300- 400 236.00 400- 500 219.00 500- 600 230.00 600- 700 212.00 700- 800 180.00-188.00 800- 900 189.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 300- 400 236.00 ***500- 600 218.00-234.00*** 600- 700 219.00 Feeder Holstein Steers 5 head Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3 700- 800 94.00-140.00 800- 900 136.00 Feeder Heifers 70 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 190.00-198.00 300- 400 202.00 400- 500 200.00 500- 600 188.00-198.00 600- 700 166.00 700- 800 158.00-168.00 800- 900 162.00-168.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 400- 500 186.00 500- 600 184.00 600- 700 168.00-176.00 700- 800 138.00 800- 900 150.00 Feeder Bulls 28 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 400- 500 210.00 500- 600 214.00-215.00 600- 700 198.00 700- 800 156.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 300- 400 234.00 400- 500 234.00 600- 700 168.00 700- 800 152.00 Slaughter Cattle 99 head Slaughter Cows 84 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 850-1200 88.00-92.00 1200-1600 91.00-98.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 105.00-141.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 86.00-106.00 1200-2000 104.00-110.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 111.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 750- 850 70.00-77.00 850-1200 74.00-88.00 Slaughter Bulls 15 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 113.00-124.00 1500-2500 124.00-127.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1000-1500 131.00 1500-2500 131.00 Cows Returned To Farm 8 head Medium and Large 1, 3-8 years old 725-1385 950.00-1400.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 8 pair Medium and Large 1, 2-3 years old with calves 50-300 lbs 725-1075 1025.00-1550.00 per pair Calves Returned To Farm 7 head Holstein Bulls 70- 100 100.00 per head Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov