Wytheville Community College will celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2023 during three commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 13, at the Wytheville Meeting Center adjacent to WCC’s Wytheville location at 1000 E. Main St.

Three graduation ceremonies will be held on May 13 as follows:

- Health Professions Programs - 12:30 p.m.

- Workforce and Occupational Programs - 3:30 p.m.

- Transfer Programs - 6:00 p.m.

WCC will celebrate with friends and families of 423 students during the three ceremonies. Many students in the Class of 2023 will be completing multiple degrees, diplomas, and certificates; a total of 564 degrees, diplomas, and certificates will be awarded. WCC will have 55 high school dual enrollment students who will graduate with a degree, diploma, or certificate that they have accomplished while working toward their high school diploma.

“Wytheville Community College is proud of our graduates’ accomplishments, and we reserve this day to celebrate each of them,” says WCC President Dean Sprinkle. “These students have proven that they are ready to transfer to a four-year college or university, or enter directly into a workforce or an occupational career.”

Each ceremony will feature a student speaker from the respective academic divisions: Health Professions—Chloe Kidd, Nursing; Occupational Programs; —Alexis Cecil, Administration of Justice; and, Transfer—Morgan Machlied, Science with Veterinary Preparation Specialization.

Pinning ceremonies for students who are graduating from Health Professions Programs will also be held. Five pinning ceremonies will be held as follows:

- Practical Nursing, Monday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m., at the Crossroads Institute in Galax

- Phlebotomy, Saturday, May 13, at 9 a.m., at the Wytheville Meeting Center

(Meeting Room 3)

- Nursing, Saturday, May 13, at 9 a.m., at the Wytheville Meeting Center

(Ballrooms B & C)

- Physical Therapist Assistant, May 13, at 10 a.m., at the Wytheville Meeting Center

(Meeting Rooms 1 & 2)

- Dental Hygiene, May 13, at 10 a.m., at Wytheville Community College Snyder

Auditorium in Grayson Hall