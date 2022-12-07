Voters select top community Christmas trees at Smyth museum

The people have voted and the Smyth County Museum has announced the results. In the museum’s annual Christmas Tree Decorating Contest, decided by people’s choice, the first-place award went to Clothed in Grace Community Thrift Store & More’s “Jesus Is the Reason” tree. The Ford Studios’ “Birds of a Feather” tree captured second place. The Smyth County Humane Society and Smyth Animal Rescue’s tree “Rescue-Adopt-Volunteer-Spay/Neuter-Donate” took third place. The historical society and museum thanked everyone who voted and especially those “who participated in decorating this year!”