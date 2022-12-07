 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Voters select top community Christmas trees at Smyth museum

  • 0

The people have voted and the Smyth County Museum has announced the results. In the museum’s annual Christmas Tree Decorating Contest, decided by people’s choice, the first-place award went to Clothed in Grace Community Thrift Store & More’s “Jesus Is the Reason” tree. The Ford Studios’ “Birds of a Feather” tree captured second place. The Smyth County Humane Society and Smyth Animal Rescue’s tree “Rescue-Adopt-Volunteer-Spay/Neuter-Donate” took third place. The historical society and museum thanked everyone who voted and especially those “who participated in decorating this year!”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Heading toward its 97th year in 2023, the Bland County Fair is one of the oldest – if not the oldest – county fairs in Virginia, only a few ye…