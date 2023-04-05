In communities across our nation, small mom-and-pop businesses are the bedrock for economic activity, local revenue, and jobs. In many cases these businesses are at the center of our lives economically and socially. I grew up in a rural community, where my parents knew the owners of several mom-and-pop businesses. Those relationships were personal and of great value.

Typically, mom-and-pop businesses are family owned and operate in a variety of industries such as automotive shops, drugstores, hardware stores, etc. These small businesses sometimes must compete with medium and large businesses like big box stores. These small businesses do not have a lot of advantages when competing against larger operations. However, one of the advantages they share is the opportunity to forge personal relationships and build value. These relationships are invaluable because more of the income from these small operations stays in the community and owners are more likely to support the community – sponsoring little league teams for example. Another advantage is the support of the U.S. Small Business Administration, which provides access to capital, access to new markets, and training for entrepreneurs from all walks of life.

There are 3 things you can do to support your locally owned mom and pop small businesses:

1. Shop at mom-and-pop businesses all year round.

2. Give your local mom & pop a shout out on “National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day.”

3. Encourage your friends and family to “shop small” on “Small Business Saturday and year-round.”

Small businesses are essential to the creation of jobs and opportunities. Remember, small businesses do a lot for the consumer by offering unique products and supporting the local economy. When this happens, we all win. Learn more about small businesses’ impact on our economy and how to start and grow yours at Small Business Administration (sba.gov). Let’s keep supporting Mom and Pop!