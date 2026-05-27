Cabin Fever 2026 set for Saturday May 27, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Make plans for Saturday, May 30, to at 674 Cole’s Knob Road, Pilot, for Cabin Fever 2026. Gates open at 11 a.m., rain or shine. Live music begins at 11:30 a.m.kAmp5>:DD:@? :D S`_[ <:5D F?56C `d 7C66] (6 H:== 92G6 2 =2C86 3F776E H:E9 2 H:56 G2C:6EJ @7 5:D96D 46?E6C65 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5 4=2DD AF==65 32C364F6 AC@G:565 3J =@?8 E6C> 7C:6?5[ w2>A |2IH6==] %96 AC:46 @7 E96 3F776E :D @?=J S`_] !=62D6 4@?D:56C 3C:?8:?8 2 =2C86 5:D9 E@ 4@?EC:3FE6 E@ E96 42FD6]k^AmkAmp== AC@4665D 7C@> 25>:DD:@?[ 5@?2E:@?D[ 7@@5[ >6C492?5:D6[ 2?5 2F4E:@? :E6>D 2C6 5@?2E65 E@ u=@J5 r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 7@C E96:C ?6H 724:=:EJ 7F?5]k^Am kAmr23:? u6G6C a_ae 762EFC6D E96 >@DE E2=6?E65 8C@FA @7 >FD:4:2?D 6G6C E@ 6?E6CE2:? FD 2?5 DFAA@CE E96 42FD6] w6C6 :D H92E J@F 2C6 :? 7@C[ >FD:42==J DA62<:?8[ :?4=F5:?8 w@AA:6 '2F892? U2>Aj %96 |:?:DE6CD @7 $@F=[ p52> s62? |@CC:D@?[ %96 s66C #F? sC:7E6CD[ $6A9 rFDE6C[ q:==J y@ r92>36CD[ #6EC@DA64E[ y677 #@36CED[ y2<6 U2>Aj y6DD[ %2E6 w2C>2? 2?5 #:4<J %C2:=[ 2== A6C7@C>:?8 @? E96 (:D9 *@F (6C6 w6C6 DE286]k^Am People are also reading… New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Keesling tapped to serve as Marion Fire-EMS chief Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Baby dies after being left in hot car in Spotsylvania Grant puts Wythe in rare company kAmqC:?8 J@FC 5@8 2?5 2 Sad 5@?2E:@? H:== 36 >256 :? E96:C 9@?@C :? =@G:?8 >6>@CJ @7 @FC DH66E v@=56? #6EC:6G6C[ t==:6 |26] p== 5@?2E:@?D 2C6 `__T E2I 565F4E:3=6]k^Am kAmyF?6 gkDFAmE9k^DFAm r2E DA2J^?6FE6C =@H\4@DE D9FEE=6 4@>:?8 E@ u=@J5] qJ 2AA@:?E>6?E 2?5 u=@J5 r@F?EJ C6D:56?ED @?=J] dc_\fcd\fa_fk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler When anyone asked Chris Paschal if he could help them, the answer was always yes. Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day This coming weekend, Smyth County will once again observe Memorial Day with a full slate of activities in Marion.