Richlands dispatch moving to 911

Richlands, Va. – Town residents will soon call 911 for all emergencies.

During a meeting Aug. 23 council unanimously approved Doug Ratliff’s motion, seconded by Laura Mollo to proceed with the complete switch to 911. The town council had voted last year to turn fire and ems over to the county but continue letting town dispatchers handle calls for police.

The latest vote means the county will take over the complete dispatching system. Richlands was the last town in the county maintaining its own dispatching service. Before she came on council, Mollo sought to have the town switch to 911 saying it was more efficient and would save the town money.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt said the change will not take place until the town has a new police chief in place. The town police department is currently under the leadership of Captain Jonathan Hankins of the sheriff’s office and the town is advertising for a new chief.

In the interim the two sides will make sure the equipment is compatible and the county’s dispatchers can reach town officers wherever they are in town. Any upgrades to equipment that are needed will be made during the transition period.

Hieatt said dispatchers will be sent to Richlands to ride with town officers and become familiar with the streets. He said they also will familiarize themselves with how the town operates in regard to calling out other town departments.

They will also get permission from the state police to access warrants and other information. The vote leaves the fate of the town’s dispatchers in question. The town’s police station is currently open to the public 24 hours a day seven days a week.

Council is expected to work with the new police chief and the town manager to determine what hours, if any, the department will be open to the public and whether or not to have an employee on duty at the front entrance.

Bluefield and Tazewell kept someone on duty during daytime hours and that person had access to the radio to contact officers in non-emergency situations.