The Wytheville Community College (WCC) Board will meet on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m. for its regular session. The meeting will be held on WCC’s Wytheville campus at 1000 East Main Street, Wytheville, in the Learning Resource Center in Smyth Hall.

The meeting is open to the public. A sign-up sheet will be made available 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting for those persons interested in addressing the Board.

Wytheville Community College is a two-year comprehensive community college serving residents of the counties of Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth (Marion and eastward), Wythe, and the City of Galax. The college, one of 23 in the Virginia Community College System, operates under policies established by the State Board for Community Colleges and the Wytheville Community College Board. The college is financed primarily with state funds supplemented by contributions from the participating localities.