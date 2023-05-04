Chase Illig was once a minor league catcher in the New York Yankees farm system and now he is coaching in the minors with the Boston Red Sox.

The fact that he has been employed by two tradition-rich and popular American League clubs that also happen to be bitter rivals is not lost on the former Tazewell High School standout.

“It is an awesome experience,” Illig said. “Being able to play for the Yankees was awesome – such a storied franchise with great coaches and players. I’ve really enjoyed my time so far with the Red Sox. Growing up they were my favorite team, so from that standpoint it has been awesome. We have unbelievable people throughout the entire organization. I’m fortunate to be able to be a part of such a large organization that has people that welcome newcomers like family.”

Illig is on manager Liam Carroll’s staff with the Salem Red Sox of the Low-A Carolina League, so he is coaching not far from where he grew up in Tazewell County.

“Unbelievable opportunity,” Illig said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have my dad and fiancé come to some home games, as well as some old friends and teammates from high school.”

Following a standout career at West Virginia University, Illig hit .198 over 38 games as a player in the pros and reached the Triple-A level.

After retiring following the 2021 season, he was giving private instructions to youth players in Morgantown, West Virginia, and ran the Appalachian Aces, the top travel-ball organization in the Mountain State that has had more than 100 alumni play at the college level since being formed in 2018.

Some connections helped Illig make his way back to pro ball.

“I had formed previous relationships with a couple of coordinators within the Red Sox back when I played with the Yankees,” Illig said. “When I was with the Yankees as a player, they were part of the coaching/coordinator staff within the organization.”

He seized the opportunity to join Boston’s player development staff.

What are his duties in Salem?

“My responsibilities are coaching the catchers, aid in daily development activities like batting practice, baserunning,” Illig said. “Coaching first base and preparing scouting reports of opposing pitchers from a baserunning standpoint.”

Being a former catcher in the minors has certainly helped him relate to his pupils.

“The most valuable thing has to be a tie between time management and knowing what an elite training environment looks like,” Illig said. “Having those two things has helped me put together daily training for the catching group I work with. It’s extremely valuable when it comes to trying to give elite work, but also be mindful of workload over the course of a long season.”

Salem currently has a 9-11 record, three games back of leader Delmarva in the Carolina League’s North Division.

“We have a lot of really good players across the entire organization,” Illig said. “So, it is going to be fun seeing the guys grow, develop and bring another World Series to Boston in the very near future.”