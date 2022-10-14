Bland County FOL honors citizens of the year

Three local individuals were honored Oct. 8 during the Bland County Festival of Leaves.

Eisle Havens, Peggy Wright and Jim Cantrell were named as Citizens of the Year.

A record number of nominations were received for this year’s honor making it 73 citizens so honored since 1994. The awards were presented by prior recipient John Goins.

“Author and philosopher Charles Handy once stated, ‘Citizenship is the chance to make a difference to the place where you belong.’ The citizens recognized have certainly contributed to the well-being of our communities,” said Goins in the presentation. “They demonstrate through their behind-the-scenes commitments and contributions that their hometowns are the places where they belong. Bland County benefits from their ‘belonging.’”

Goins described the three individuals named for the award.

Eisle Havens

As manager of the Bland County Farmers Market for several years, Eisle Havens has been instrumental in promoting its value to the wider community. As a result, the variety of fruits, vegetables, vendors, and merchandise have steadily increased. A visit to the farmers market has become a Saturday morning ritual for many residents.

As president of the Bland County Historical Society, Havens has played a key role in securing funding to hire a contractor to save the brick façade of the old jail, the oldest building in the county, which houses the society. She is raising money to repair the roof. In addition, she headed up a program that collects plastic bags to be recycled for making benches and decking. She, with some help from her mom, gathered and sorted more than 2,000 lbs. of plastic bags donated by local citizens. Every piece of plastic had to be inspected, and any paper receipts, labels, tape, etc. removed. For each 500 lbs. of plastic turned in, a civic organization or church received a new bench. Four have been gifted so far.

Havens is also the creator/administrator/moderator of the Facebook page “Bland County Family, Home and Farm Goods and Services” with over 1,100 subscribers. It gives locals a place to do such things as find or offer services, search for or sell an item, or to find a lost pet.

“There are so many in Bland County who deserve this award,” said Havens. “I’m truly honored to be named among some of Bland’s most selfless citizens who have helped to serve and preserve Bland County for future generations. I truly appreciate the nomination and everyone involved to name me among the three award winners for this year.”

Peggy Wright

You will find Peggy Wright behind the camera at most county events, including the Festival of Leaves. She is described as “the cheerful person” behind the camera. Another person described her as the “unofficial photographer of our hometown.” And yet another, “The love of our county and fellow Bland Countians always comes through in this individual’s photographs.” There is a great truth in stating that Wright is focused on capturing the spirit of our county…but never wants the focus to be on her.

Wright also provides food and meals to her neighbors, assists with care of their animals as needed, and offers help with other needs that neighbors or the community might have along the way. All of these efforts occur “behind the camera” and “out of sight”…so to speak….making a difference where she belongs.

Wright’s daughter shares, “She has a way of lighting up a room and putting a smile on everyone’s face that she meets. I strive every day to be half the person that she is.”

“Shocked and overwhelmed!” is how Wright described her feelings about this honor. “I'm very thankful for all the love and kindness of our Bland Countians!”

Jim Cantrell

Quiet. Neat. Organized. Handyman. All of these words describe Jim Cantrell.

Cantrell was born in Jolo, West Virginia, and grew up with six siblings. He married his first wife at the age of 18. They were married for 45 years and had two sons, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Cantrell has had several careers in his lifetime. He has been a coal miner, logger, construction worker who built and remodeled homes, and drove a tractor-trailer from Virginia to Maine. In 1998 he retired following an accident. He and his wife moved to the White Gate Community in 2002. After his wife passed in 2003, he considered moving… but thankfully he stayed.

He attended and still does attend Mt. Zion Methodist Church and that is where he met and married his current wife, Margaret. They will soon be celebrating their 18th anniversary.

Today, Cantrell is still driving a truck and pulling a trailer, but the focus is totally different than his previous career. This trailer has “God’s Helping Hands” printed on the side. He along with his handy sidekicks (The Men’s Group) have helped many people in the community by building handicap ramps, porches, repairing roofs and many, many other projects. Our county is a better place today because this individual is making a difference in the place where he belongs.

The Bland Ministry Center had this to say: “We became aware of what a humble and giving person Jim truly is when he began helping the Bland Ministry Center out with our summer home repair program. He would go to the homes that had requested assistance and evaluate the scope of the work and determine if the project was within our mission team's capabilities. Many times, he would work up material lists and draw up plans for the groups to use for the project. After the work was complete, he would go out and check on the job and fix anything that he did not feel comfortable with. When we did not have a mission team scheduled and an urgent request came in, he would round up some help and complete the job from start to finish. He always does the work with a smile and never grumbles. He has used his skills and talents to serve others and he has done it with a cheerful heart.”