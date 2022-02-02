Wandering Around Washington: Morani leaves with praise from council

It’s over.

Jimmy Morani is clearing out his desk effective Feb. 28 — and leaving the post as Abingdon’s town manager after fewer than three years on the job.

He walked in the door in May 2019 following a nationwide search.

Morani was known for his wisecracks at Abingdon Town Council meetings — and his tough persona.

But now he has agreed to part ways with the town.

I talked with him one day last week after catching wind that a change might take place.

He told me about how he had loved Abingdon and pursued a pickleball passion — after the town built a pickleball court.

He also talked about the achievement of getting the sports complex to a completion point this coming spring — after years of that site off I-81’s Exit 17 lying there like a field of mud.

Morani had his critics, for sure.

For one thing, he was at odds with longtime supporters of the Veterans Memorial Park in Abingdon.

Yet he also had the support of both present and former Town Council members.

Ultimately, however, a decision was made to go separate ways.

Then, on Monday, we received the formal statements.

The town issued a release with words from town leaders.

Mayor Derek Webb said, “Jimmy’s success in Abingdon was a reflection of his strong management skills and his ability to work collaboratively and transparently with Town Council.”

Almost as soon as he got here, Morani stepped into a town vs. county battle to keep the Washington County Courthouse at its historic location on Courthouse Hill.

Morani spoke his mind.

The town won that fight.

The courthouse would stay put and be expanded — instead of moving to the town’s vacant Kmart.

Next, the world practically stopped turning in the face of the coronavirus.

“Less than a year into his tenure, the town endured the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Webb said. “This was a very challenging time and Jimmy was forced to make difficult decisions and budget recommendations.”

Webb became mayor under Jimmy’s watch — and in the dark days before COVID-19 vaccines.

“Despite the decline in major revenue sources as a result of the pandemic, Jimmy’s fiscal management practices allowed the Town to maintain its strong credit rating ahead of the 2020 bond issuance,” Webb said.

“This is one example of the positive impact he has made in Abingdon,” said Webb. “I enjoyed working with Jimmy and wish him well on his new career path.”

More praise Monday arrived from Vice Mayor Donna Quetsch in a formal statement.

“During his time with the town, Jimmy has made organizational improvements that place the town in a position for future success,” she said. “Over the next month, we will work with Jimmy on the Capital Improvement Plan and FY 2022-2023 Budget as well as ensure the successful transition of projects to town staff.”