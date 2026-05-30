Letter to the Editor Reader reflects on changed positions May 30, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save They knew he was a criminal in 2016, but now they support Fascism.kAmx? a_`e[ {:?5D6J vC292> H2D 9:89=J 4C:E:42= @7 s@?2=5 %CF>A[ DE2E:?8 E92E :7 E96 #6AF3=:42? !2CEJ ?@>:?2E65 %CF>A[ E96J H@F=5 36 Q56DEC@J65Q 2?5 H@F=5 Q56D6CG6 :E]Q w6 56D4C:365 %CF>A 2D F?C6=:23=6 2?5 F?7:E 7@C E96 AC6D:56?4J[ 6IAC6DD:?8 4@?46C?D 23@FE 9:D E6>A6C2>6?E 2?5 ;F58>6?E]k^AmkAm“}@ >2EE6C H92E 92AA6?D :? E9:D 6=64E:@?[ 7@C J62CD E@ 4@>6[ E96C6 2C6 >2?J A6@A=6 @? E96 C:89E[ :? E96 >65:2 2?5 G@E6CD 2E =2C86 E92E 2C6 8@:?8 E@ 92G6 E@ ;FDE:7J 9@H E96J 76== :?E@ E9:D EC2A[” D2:5 |2C4@ #F3:@[ :? a_`e]k^Am kAmx? a_`e[ y]s] '2?46 HC@E6 :? 2 AC:G2E6 >6DD286 E@ 9:D 7@C>6C =2H D49@@= C@@>>2E6i Qx 8@ 324< 2?5 7@CE9 36EH66? E9:?<:?8 %CF>A :D 2 4J?:42= 9@=6 =:<6 }:I@? H9@ H@F=5?VE 36 E92E 325 W2?5 >:89E 6G6? AC@G6 FD67F=X @C E92E 96VD p>6C:42VD w:E=6C] w@HVD E92E 7@C 5:D4@FC28:?8nQk^Am People are also reading… Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Gov. Abigail Spanberger removes Virginia Tech rector from board of visitors Pathway Park achieves gold status with Norfolk Southern Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase SWVA residents asked to complete online survey about addiction, stigma, resources James Franklin part of Virginia Tech's search committee for next athletic director Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable kAmQu@C c_ J62CD[ s@?2=5 92D 366? A2CE @7 E96 4@CCFAE:@? :? (2D9:?8E@?Q E92E A6@A=6 2C6 2?8CJ 23@FE[ %65 rCFK D2:5 :? a_`d[ 4:E:?8 %CF>AVD 42>A2:8? 4@?EC:3FE:@?D E@ =625:?8 s6>@4C2ED[ :?4=F5:?8 E96? $6?] w:==2CJ r=:?E@?]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E96 a_`e #6AF3=:42? AC:>2CJ[ |2C4@ #F3:@ 42==65 s@?2=5 %CF>A 2 Q4@? 2CE:DEQ 2?5 >@4<65 9:D FD6 @7 >2<6FA]k^Am kAmtC:4 %CF>A H2D C6A@CE65 3J 8@=7 HC:E6C y2>6D s@5D@? E@ 92G6 E@=5 9:> :? a_`c E92E “H6 5@?’E C6=J @? p>6C:42? 32?<D] (6 92G6 2== E96 7F?5:?8 H6 ?665 @FE @7 #FDD:2]” tC:4 ?@H 56?:6D E9:D 3FE H@?VE DF6 3642FD6 E96 :?E6CG:6H H2D C64@C565]k^Am kAms@?2=5 %CF>A H2D @C56C65 E@ A2J Sa >:==:@? :? 52>286D 7@C :==682==J FD:?8 7F?5D 7C@> E96 %CF>A u@F?52E:@? 492C:EJ 7@C <:5D H:E9 42?46C E@ DFAA@CE 9:D a_`e AC6D:56?E:2= 42>A2:8?] %96 7@F?52E:@? H2D 2=D@ 5:DD@=G65 5F6 E@ E96D6 G:@=2E:@?D[ 2?5 %CF>A 25>:EE65 E@ >:DFD:?8 492C:E23=6 2DD6ED 7@C A6CD@?2= 2?5 A@=:E:42= 82:?]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8my:> }24<=6Jk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C:@?[ '2]k^DEC@?8mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Friday will mark seven months since a vehicle crash changed Gary Heninger’s life. The longtime mayor of Chilhowie says his recovery is still d… Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Update: Police ID victims, driver in deadly I-95 bus crash Four of those who died were in an Acura that caught on fire. The occupants included a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl… Norfolk Southern grants gold designation to Pathway Park Norfolk Southern is helping make Pathway Park as attractive as possible to developers.