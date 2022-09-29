Library Notebook

Start the week at the Wythe County Public Library by telling other readers about one of your favorite books. The Monday Meandering Reads Book Club meets Monday at 1 p.m., where anyone can talk about any book.

Dungeons and Dragons is proving to be one of the library’s most popular program. Join the gaming adventure on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. every week.

Cornza Poppin Storytime hits the library on Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m., a treat for kids and parents both.

The Tweens and Teens program is also Wednesday, starting at 4 p.m., and this time around featuring the Legos Club. Come on in and build something.

A Fall Wooden Door Hanging Wreath Craft program will be hosted at the library on Friday, from 4 to 6 p.m. Call the library at (276) 2128-4951 to sign up, or drop by and do it in person.

The library also hosts the Twisted Stitchers on Friday, also from 4 to 6 p.m., a time for knitting and socializing.

Friday and Saturday will see the return of the monthly Friends of the Wythe County Library used-books sale, in the little red bookshop behind the library. Stock up for your winter reading.

The Wythe County Public Library has added the following items since the last column, ready for checkout:

Fiction: “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks; “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover; “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick (large print).

Non-Fiction: “Retail Gangster: The Insane, Real-Life Story of Crazy Eddie” by Gary Weiss.

Audiobooks: “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware; “The Best Is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber; “The Last to Vanish” by Megan Miranda.

DVDs” Men.”

Young Adult: “The Darkest Minds” by Alexandra Bracken.

Young Readers: “WWE: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know” by Steve Pantaleo; “My First Colors: An Early-Learning Book About Colors for Preschoolers” by Jake McDonald; “Night Night Truck” by Roger Priddy; “A Crack in the Track: A Thomas the Tank Engine Story” by Tommy Stubbs; “Captain Underpants and the Perilous Plot of Professor Poopypants: The Fourth Epic Novel” by Dav Pilkey.

Wythe County Public Library