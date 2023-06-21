The Town of Marion, in partnership with Marion Downtown and Iron Warriors Motorcycle Club, is hosting their annual “Red, White and You” Car Show and Community Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Riverbend Park near Holston Hills Community Golf Course.

“We’re excited to once again host classic rides for our annual car show,” said Marion Downtown President Rex Anders. “Riverbend Park will be filled with cars, trucks and motorcycles competing in the car show, we’ll have food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, and live music featuring ‘the sounds of summer’ by Mark Larkins. Everybody is invited to join us before their family cookouts.”

Admission to the car show is free, and registration to compete is $20 per vehicle. Gates open at 10 a.m. Awards include Best of Show, Participant’s Choice, and Top 20.