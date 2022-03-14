ENJOY THE BEAUTY OF THE COUNTRY in the comfort of this 3- bedroom, 3-bath Contemporary Ranch. Situated on 3 acres, located just minutes from town, it's cradled in one of the most spectacular settings you can imagine. Great home for entertaining, w approximately 4225 sq. ft of generous living space & a 609 sq. ft. two-car garage. Formal living room w warm cedar ceiling & floor to ceiling windows, home features, well-appointed kitchen w large island room for 6 bar stools, solid surface Corian countertops, newer appliances, tile backsplash, soft-close light raised panel cabinets, built-in custom pantry & planning center to stay organized. The gathering room is anchored by a brick & marble tile fireplace w built-in bookcases & tile floor. From dining room step down spacious & open concept family room which expands to a glass enclosed sunroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $449,000
