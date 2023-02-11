This past October, my PhD degree in Career and Technical Education turned 16; it sure doesn’t seem like 16 years ago, but it’s true. My PhD research was born for all practical purposes while I was dairy farming full-time with no thought about returning to school to make things official.

Over the years, I became keenly aware that in the eyes of the non-farming public, farmers were not seen as the most educated (and by association less intelligent) members of society. I had several personal stories of random people judging me personally and since everyone seems to be offended by everything these days, those tales would seem to be a reasonable path for the remainder of this column but this isn’t about me.

Just a brief sidebar here. Yes, it is really Dr. Overbay instead of Mr. Overbay, but I would prefer that people just call me ‘Andy” … or “Bear’s Daddy” if you are on social media! My parents, 4-H and farming shaped me more than graduate school. “Andy” is fine.

The issue of the stereotypical “dumb old farmer” really goes back to biblical times. Shepherds, tenders of the flock, were seen as expendable. They gave their lives in defense of the flock. When God went looking for the humble, he sent the heavenly host to shepherds.

Fast forward to the early 2000s and, the truth was that farmers, dairy farmers especially, were twice as likely to hold a high school diploma and four times more likely to have a college degree than the average citizen of the Mountain Empire. It didn’t hurt that the best Dairy Science department in the United States was an hour or so up the Interstate.

Stereotypes aside, there is also the phenomenon of meta-stereotypes. Meta-stereotypes are what we believe people think about us and they can be just as powerful and, yes, just as restrictive. One area where this plays out at times is our decisions on farm transitions and future plans.

A friend and I were talking about his son a while back. He had always hoped his son would follow in his footsteps and farm as he did, and he may still, but his son’s path is different. The son went to community college, got an associate’s degree and took a job off the farm.

While the father’s dream for his child didn’t take the path he hoped for, he was actually pleased. He realized that his son, who is an extremely hard worker, needed to learn to manage himself before he bit off managing a farm. And this is where this column is going! Farming can be and is hard work, but managing a farm is an altogether different job.

Many of you are fans of the TV series Yellowstone. While sometimes the storyline can get far-fetched and depart from reality, the most poignant and realistic statements came in Season 1. John Dutton was speaking with his son Lee, and they were talking about the future of the ranch. “There’s a difference between working on a ranch and running one,” John growls… and he is absolutely correct. Earnest effort and strong work habits help make a farm successful, but making wise decisions are what keep the wolves away from the door.

Here is where the transitioning the farm to a next generation gets a bit hairy, because as we shared before, what the parents want and what the child wants may not align, and even if their end goals are the same, the road ahead may be different or incompatible to one or the other. Adding to the mess is the fact that parents can have less than objective views on their heir’s strengths and weaknesses.

Most farm heirs have to overcome the idea of the 60-year-old teenager. They may be, at least theoretically, just a few years from retirement but they are still a reckless teenage in the eyes of their 80- to 90-year-old parents.

The other side of the coin is the child who the parent feels needs to farm because they didn’t excel at anything else. Personal talents are just that, personal. No one is perfect and everyone has their own personal limitations. For many, how well a child does in school is the measuring stick and even that has flaws.

Let me stop right here and say, I believe in education. I hold three degrees from, and have worked 23 years as a faculty member of, Virginia Tech. I will also say this. Degrees are a measure of completion, not necessarily intelligence. Hopefully you did learn a few things along the way in school, but I will tell you that my years running the dairy were as much or more a part of my success as an Extension Agent as my advanced degrees.

Education when paired with experience (good and bad), and wisdom is a great combination, but given a choice to have only one, I would choose wisdom every time. Some of our area’s most successful farming operations are run by people who may not have a degree, but they are all wise and make sound decisions. If they don’t make wise decisions, their farming days are numbered. The father whose son chose to work off the farm was wise enough to realize the best path forward for his son was the one his son chose for himself.

Saddling the task of managing a farm on the backs of an heir who is struggling to manage themselves is a recipe for a disaster. Disasters can also befall the wise decision maker who is simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, and that is where we will begin next week as we look at the advantages of an education to farmers.

See you back here next week!

