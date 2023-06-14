Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), a lending cooperative that serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, announced that Maddie Moore has joined the association as a Knowledge Center intern at the Abingdon branch.

A Meadowview native, Moore earned her associate degree from Virginia Highlands Community College before transferring to Virginia Tech (VT), where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Sciences and minoring in Leadership and Social Change. Although Moore did not grow up on a farm, she is from a rural area where she was surrounded by farmland and developed an appreciation for agriculture at a young age, which only deepened when she joined FFA in the eighth grade. Her time in FFA afforded her the opportunity to participate and compete in a number of leadership and career development events. Moore held various leadership roles in FFA at the chapter, area and even state level, where she served as the 2020-2021 Virginia FFA State vice president.

Moore has experience that lends itself well to a role with the Farm Credit Knowledge Center. She has worked for Washington County Public Schools as a transportation aide, Virginia FFA through a work study program at VT as well as her own small business where she offers pet-sitting and livestock caretaking services.

During her time with FCV this summer, Moore hopes to bring her passion for agricultural education to the table and put her skills in facilitation, networking and communication to work. She shared, “Through my ability to connect well with others and my work, I will be able to collaborate with current employees and fellow interns to develop new ideas and possibilities for accessible resources that can be used within the Knowledge Center here at Farm Credit.”

Sarah Scyphers, Knowledge Center program specialist, said, “We are excited to have Maddie on the Knowledge Center team this summer! Her passion for the agriculture industry and advocacy will be a huge asset, and we look forward to sharing more about how we operate as the educational arm for Farm Credit of the Virginias.”

In her spare time, Moore enjoys sharing meals with her family, going on walks with friends, playing with her dogs and kayaking any chance she gets.