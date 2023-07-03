The first ever A1 Fights event was held at Ring-Combat Sports in Wytheville.

The event featured sanctioned MMA bouts, as well as some youth exhibition bouts with modified rules for youth contestants.

In the adult sanctioned bouts, three inaugural champions who train out of Ring-Combat Sports were crowned.

Chris “Eye Candy” Spencer took home the light heavyweight belt defeating Jonathan Dalton of Roanoke.

Cory Brewster became the lightweight champ by first round TKO of Devan Hancock, and Bobby Collins remained undefeated at 4-0, defeating Shawn Ciafardini of Roanoke by referee stoppage.

In other bouts of note, Kyshon Lee of Princeton defeated Brandon Miner of North Carolina, Brandon Blackburn of Ring-Combat Sports defeated Austin De Nijs of Georgia, Wyatt Webb scored a win over Dakota Casey, Jeremy Walker defeated Philip Barr and Camron Saunders of Roanoke defeated Dawson Hudgins of Ring Combat Sports.

Youth competitors who received awards were; Grace Burton, Sierra Llewellyn, Andreas Serrano, Jackson Webb, Raylan Webb, Victoria Sayers, Isaias Perez, Willow Webb and Lilah Wadden.