Pioneers squash Panther run

Freshman Mike Reece threw four touchdown passes, with Zach Hertig and Jacob Crabtree catching two apiece to lead the Pioneers to a Hogoheegee District shutout of the Panthers.

Reece completed scoring passes of 14 and 69 yards to Hertig and 53 and 38 to Crabtree. Grayson Olson scored on a 1-yard scoring run and Colton Barton added a 20-yard touchdown run. Carter Dillon made all six of his extra point attempts for the Pioneers (4-3).

Northwood (3-3) had its three-game losing streak snapped.

Lebanon 14 28 0 0 — 42

Northwood 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring Summary

L-Hertig 14 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

L-Crabtree 53 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

L-Olson 1 run (Dillon kick)

L-Crabtree 38 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

L-Hertig 69 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

L-Barton 20 run (Dillon kick)

A Marion building that over the years housed multiple vehicle dealerships, but has most recently sat vacant, is on its way to becoming a technical education center. A move that local economic development planners believe will bolster the community and help its residents get the training necessary for better paying jobs.