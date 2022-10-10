Pioneers squash Panther run

Freshman Mike Reece threw four touchdown passes, with Zach Hertig and Jacob Crabtree catching two apiece to lead the Pioneers to a Hogoheegee District shutout of the Panthers.
Reece completed scoring passes of 14 and 69 yards to Hertig and 53 and 38 to Crabtree. Grayson Olson scored on a 1-yard scoring run and Colton Barton added a 20-yard touchdown run. Carter Dillon made all six of his extra point attempts for the Pioneers (4-3).
Northwood (3-3) had its three-game losing streak snapped.
Lebanon 14 28 0 0 — 42
Northwood 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
L-Hertig 14 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)
L-Crabtree 53 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)
L-Olson 1 run (Dillon kick)
L-Crabtree 38 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)
L-Hertig 69 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)
L-Barton 20 run (Dillon kick)