Smyth County and its three towns will host the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Smyth Career & Technology Center in Seven Mile Ford.
Items accepted for disposal include:
Paint, polish, varnish and paint-related materials;
Turpentine, adhesives, aerosol cans, household cleaners;
Motor oil, antifreeze, fuel additives, gasoline, transmission fluid;
Batteries, mercury, fluorescent light bulbs;
Pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, and pool chemicals.
Items that won’t be accepted include commercial and industrial waste, 55-gallon drums of materials, radioactive materials, explosives, bullets, and tires.
The center is at 147 Fox Valley Road in Marion.