NHS class of '22 bids farewell to high school

NHS graduation

Northwood High School Class of 2022 members toss their caps in the air following graduation last Thursday night in Saltville.

 Linda Burchette/Smyth County News & Messenger

After two years of socially distanced graduations due to the pandemic, Northwood High School’s Class of 2022 seniors were able to gather in the gymnasium with hundreds of family and friends for a normal graduation ceremony.

Ethan Graber National Anthem

Ethan James Graber sings the national anthem during graduation ceremonies at Northwood High School.

Thursday night’s program included addresses from seven members of the class’ top 10% in student GPAs: Cami Althea DeBusk, Seth Scott DeBusk, Caroline Eve Hayden, Emma Caitlin McCready, Chelsi Shania Jones, Reid Andrew Christopher Collins and Caley Jo Hunt.

Seth DeBusk

Seth DeBusk receives his diploma from Principal Stacy Poston during commencement Thursday night at Northwood High School.

Principal Stacy Poston noted that the senior class had 24 students in dual-enrollment classes, receiving credits from Virginia Highlands Community College. These include three students earning 33 or more credits for a certificate and seven students earning 63 or more credits for a two-year associate’s degree from the college last week. Five members of the graduating class received a practical, electrical technician certificate from VHCC.

Over $450,000 in scholarships was presented to the senior class this year.

Graduates enjoyed a slide show of their progress from kindergarten to 12th grade along with childhood pictures of each of them, and music from the chorus and band, before being awarded diplomas by their principal.

“Over the last 13 years you have created many memories,” Poston said to the class. “Memories that you will remember a lifetime. Looking back, remember the times that have made you who you are. Remember the people that have helped you get to this moment.”

NHS Stacy Poston addresses class of '22

Northwood High School Principal Stacy Poston addresses the Class of 2022 during commencement exercises Thursday night.

“You have made wonderful memories in your time here at Northwood High School,” he added, advising the graduates not to dwell on things that might not have happened because of the pandemic’s disruption of their sophomore and junior years.

“I encourage you to not give much thought to that,” Poston said, “because what doesn’t happen should not define us. It is what we do that does define us.”

“I encourage each of you to be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or discouraged...no matter what challenges you face. Just remember, nothing is impossible.”

