3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $279,900

  Updated
New Construction! Come view this three bedroom two bath home. Consisting of open floor plan with large living room leading to back deck. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space. Home has double closets in all bedrooms. Outside 14x21 carport has electric and made to be converted to living space if needed. Outbuilding is a 12x20 with two lofts and electric. Home is wired for a generator. Call today to view

