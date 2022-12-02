Charges anticipated in Friday MSHS threat

Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler expects charges to be filed following an investigation into an unspecified threat made at Marion Senior High School on Friday.

Shuler said the threat was discovered in a student restroom prior to the lunch hour.

After reviewing some hallway video footage and establishing a timeline, Shuler said some students were determined to be in the vicinity of restroom.

"After conducting interviews and collecting evidence, suspects were identified and charges are anticipated," Shuler said.

The sheriff said no lockdowns or evacuations were necessary.

The matter will be turned over to the commonwealth's attorney's office on Monday.