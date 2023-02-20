The book of James is filled with practical wisdom for the Christian. He tells us how to face the trials of life to learning from the examples of those before is. In these last two verses James concludes this book with the power of restoring a fellow Christian who has fallen into some kind of error. We must realize the possibility for anyone of us to be caught up into some kind of error. Diligence to our spiritual lives is a must in order for us to stay rooted and grounded.

We also have a responsibility to help others who may stray away from their relationship with God. When James says the phrase, "and one convert him," he is not referring to the sinner who is converted. He is talking here about when a fellow Christian strays from the truth. If we are able to revert them back to the truth then we have saved a soul from death. The path they are walking on will lead to death. When we take the time to talk to them and show them the error of their way then we have done a good thing. Not only do we save them from death, we also cover a multitude of sins. This does not mean we cover up their sins. It means we choose not to mention those sins in their presence any more. When a fellow Christian repents and is forgiven by God then their sins are forgiven. If I help a straying brother come back to the Lord and he truly repents of whatever sin he fell into then I am not to bring that up to him or others.