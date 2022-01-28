4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $595,000

This is the one you've been waiting on! Gorgeous 4 BR 3 1/2 BA brick home sitting on a rolling 26.61 acres! This home has over 4000 finished sq foot. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops, sinks, island, & stainless appliances. Oversized master suite with walk-in closet & remodeled bath with glass tiled shower, vanity, sinks, and floors. Large living room with vaulted ceilings as well as a dedicated dining room, library/study, office, and separate walk-in closet. Partially finished basement for additional living space or storage, as well as large attic area that could be finished for an oversized bedroom. Nice open family room upstairs as well as a remodeled hall bathroom and 3 more bedrooms, two with walk-in closets and one suite with bath. Whole home generator and dual heat pumps with propane backup system. Paved driveway as well as a circle drive in front. Private with stunning mountain views! Nice open land. Country living yet close to town and I-81!