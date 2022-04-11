Don't miss out on this immaculate 4 bedroom, 3 bath home! Located close to town, route 11, and both major interstates, it puts you right in the middle of things without sacrificing privacy. Beautiful hardwood floors with open floor plan. Large windows and double doors allowing natural light to cascade into the home. Covered porches on the front and back, along with cultivated landscaping, offer a serene place to relax. A 2 car garage is perfect for parking and storage. An unfinished basement would be an excellent place for your gym or game room. This is a great deal for an exceptional property - schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $300,000
